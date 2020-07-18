All apartments in Sandy Springs
1165 Spalding Drive
1165 Spalding Drive

1165 Spalding Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1165 Spalding Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Great location and walk ability to Marta and downtown Dunwoody with sidewalks.Easy access to 400 and Sandy Springs.This house has so much flexibility of space with a master on the main or upstairs in addition to 2 other bedrooms. Full finished basement w/workroom/exercise/man cave.Multiple outdoor living w/decks,sun room and basketball ct. Tennis court could be utilized as fenced in area for pets or children to play. Freshly painted and new stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the home.Washer/dryer included. So much additional parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Spalding Drive have any available units?
1165 Spalding Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1165 Spalding Drive have?
Some of 1165 Spalding Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 Spalding Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Spalding Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Spalding Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1165 Spalding Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1165 Spalding Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1165 Spalding Drive offers parking.
Does 1165 Spalding Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 Spalding Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Spalding Drive have a pool?
No, 1165 Spalding Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Spalding Drive have accessible units?
No, 1165 Spalding Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Spalding Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1165 Spalding Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 Spalding Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 Spalding Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
