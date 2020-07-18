1165 Spalding Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking garage tennis court

Great location and walk ability to Marta and downtown Dunwoody with sidewalks.Easy access to 400 and Sandy Springs.This house has so much flexibility of space with a master on the main or upstairs in addition to 2 other bedrooms. Full finished basement w/workroom/exercise/man cave.Multiple outdoor living w/decks,sun room and basketball ct. Tennis court could be utilized as fenced in area for pets or children to play. Freshly painted and new stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the home.Washer/dryer included. So much additional parking space.