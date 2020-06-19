All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 1160 Hammond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
1160 Hammond Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1160 Hammond Drive

1160 Hammond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Perimeter Center
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1160 Hammond Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
yoga
You will enjoy my fully furnished Luxurious Apartment At 1160 Hammond. Pet-Friendly. Business Center. 10 Ceilings. Saltwater Pool. Dog Park. Coffee Shop. Granite Countertops. Yoga Room. Three fitness studios in door hot tub and out door grills the complete package. Located Down the street from the Marta and perimeter mall and walking distance from grocery store and everything else around you. One of the best locations And areas to live in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Hammond Drive have any available units?
1160 Hammond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1160 Hammond Drive have?
Some of 1160 Hammond Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Hammond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Hammond Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Hammond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Hammond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Hammond Drive offer parking?
No, 1160 Hammond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1160 Hammond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Hammond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Hammond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1160 Hammond Drive has a pool.
Does 1160 Hammond Drive have accessible units?
No, 1160 Hammond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Hammond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Hammond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 Hammond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 Hammond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College