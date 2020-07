Amenities

Like new townhome in gated community and a hard to beat Sandy Springs address only minutes to Pill Hill. Oversized master suite with sitting area, loft bonus space, and a chef's kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops are just some of the upgrades you will find here. The main level garage, one step entry, 2nd master on main floor and the private patio which opens to a backyard truly give this unit an edge over the competition. See it today!