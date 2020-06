Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Great location - close to GA400, shopping & more! Finished basement; fenced backyard; Extra 3rd level bonus room perfect for office; zoned heating and air conditioning; hardwood floors on main; Large rear deck with grill and chimenea. Kitchen with double ovens, gas range, microwave oven, pantry and breakfast area & bar.Master bedroom with walk in closet; bathroom with separate whirlpool tub and shower, double vanities and more! Near community lake, amenities and trails.