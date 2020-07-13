AL
200 Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA with pool

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
79 Units Available
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1300 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments 30 minutes from Atlanta, GA. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy lake with nature trail, two pools, fitness center. Great school district.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
26 Units Available
Ellard
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1301 sqft
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
86 Units Available
Darien Park
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1481 sqft
At The Catherine, Roswell’s premiere destination for apartment living, clean features and minimalist designs create space for your unique character to shine through.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1398 sqft
Manchester at Mansel introduces community living at its finest in the heart of Roswell, Georgia. Residents have access to unique and must have amenities that encourage a relaxing and convenient lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1298 sqft
Within easy reach of Georgia State Route 400, I-285 and I-85. Comfortable 2- to 3-bedroom apartments situated on beautifully landscaped grounds. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool. High-speed internet access available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1565 sqft
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. In-unit laundry. Fitness and business centers. Outdoor pool, playground and grills in a park-like setting. Assigned parking spots.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
28 Units Available
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1214 sqft
Live in style in Roswell, Georgia, with new apartment homes and outstanding amenities. Easy access to restaurants, bars and shopping on Canton Street. Enjoy green space, a clubroom, fitness center, dog park and more.
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
19 Units Available
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1658 sqft
Residents of this community are only minutes from catching a Centennial High football game at the stadium. Easy access to Northpoint Mall and Adventure Park. Community features a pool and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1242 sqft
Spacious apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and either patios or balconies for relaxing. Gather with friends at the grill or by the pool. Take 140 or Nesbit Ferry Road for an easy commute.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
58 Units Available
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1290 sqft
Crest at Riverside is situated along the bluffs overlooking the Chattahoochee River in Historic Roswell. This ideal location is strategically located along GA-400 at the gateway to everything Atlanta has to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1429 sqft
Grande Oaks Apartments beckons you to experience resort-style living in the prestigious community of Roswell, Georgia.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
40 Units Available
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1413 sqft
This community offers residents two resort-style pools, a playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and breakfast rooms. The Roswell Shopping Center and Big Creek Park are both short drives away.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1212 sqft
Spacious layouts with black appliances and modern kitchens. Fitness studio, sand volleyball court and refreshing pool. Close proximity to GA-400, shopping, dining, retail and entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 02:20pm
11 Units Available
Martin's Landing
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing, Roswell, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1308 sqft
Incredible location on the water with stunning views. Park-like setting. Apartments offer an eat-in kitchen, lots of storage, and full-sized washer and dryer. Private patios. On-site pool and fitness area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1157 sqft
Conveniently located to Roswell Town Center, The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge, GA promises a 24-hour maintained living experience with in-unit laundry and ample storage space. Enjoy parking and parcel-receiving convenience, internet cafe and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Cortland Holcomb Bridge
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1041 sqft
Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, new custom cabinetry, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. Hardwood plank flooring. Pet friendly. Private patio or balcony available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Located in a desirable area of Roswell, Georgia, close to the GA 120. Historic Roswell and upmarket shopping boutiques are nearby. Complex amenities include a health club, internet cafe and gated entrance.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Warm Springs Circle
208 Warm Springs Circle, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
2BR/2BA condo in Roswell Springs - Beautiful 2 BR/2 BA condo, close to downtown Roswell and the Chattahoochee at Roswell Rd. Sustainable wood floors and fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen (SS appliances) and bathrooms, washer and dryer included.

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
505 Roswell Landings Drive
505 Roswell Landings Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1398 sqft
Available for immediate move in! What a location - Walk to Historic Roswell's Canton Street to enjoy music, trendy restaurants and shopping. Short walk to City Hall, the library, parks & more all in one of the hottest areas in Roswell.

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
504 Warm Springs Circle
504 Warm Springs Circle, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Private End Unit! Level Acess! Bright and Open floor plan, Pool is right across the way, Sit on your front porch to view this wonderful wooded view, outdoor storage room, upgraded fixtures through out, split bedroom plan with both large walk-in

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
11810 Hardscrabble Trail
11810 Hardscrabble Trail, Roswell, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,250
3295 sqft
Stately brick home on large, level, lot with built in pool. New paint and carpet. Master with his and hers closets. All rooms are generously sized to provide comfortable living for the whole family.

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
980 Pine Grove Road
980 Pine Grove Rd, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
5889 sqft
In-gated, custom-designed estate. Great for entertaining & easy family living.Just minutes away from Historic Downtown of Roswell. Close to everything. High-end finishes and upgrades galore .New roof.
Rent Report
Roswell

July 2020 Roswell Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Roswell Rent Report. Roswell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roswell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Roswell rents decline sharply over the past month

Roswell rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Roswell stand at $1,270 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,467 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Roswell's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Roswell over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Roswell

    As rents have fallen moderately in Roswell, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Roswell is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Roswell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,467 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Roswell fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Roswell than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $782, where Roswell is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

