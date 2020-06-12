Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

155 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA

$
Darien Park
97 Units Available
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1101 sqft
At The Catherine, Roswell’s premiere destination for apartment living, clean features and minimalist designs create space for your unique character to shine through.
Ellard
25 Units Available
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1064 sqft
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
$
23 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
16 Units Available
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1299 sqft
Residents of this community are only minutes from catching a Centennial High football game at the stadium. Easy access to Northpoint Mall and Adventure Park. Community features a pool and gym. Units are recently renovated.
32 Units Available
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1194 sqft
Come home to comfort at Manchester at Mansell in the heart of Roswell, GA. Our community is located just off GA 400 near North Point Mall. Enjoy the convenient commute to dining, shopping, and entertainment within the local neighborhood.
16 Units Available
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1082 sqft
Within easy reach of Georgia State Route 400, I-285 and I-85. Comfortable 2- to 3-bedroom apartments situated on beautifully landscaped grounds. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool. High-speed internet access available.
20 Units Available
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1131 sqft
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. In-unit laundry. Fitness and business centers. Outdoor pool, playground and grills in a park-like setting. Assigned parking spots.
$
15 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
22 Units Available
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1008 sqft
Spacious apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and either patios or balconies for relaxing. Gather with friends at the grill or by the pool. Take 140 or Nesbit Ferry Road for an easy commute.
17 Units Available
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1008 sqft
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge offers one, two and three bedroom apartments homes. Call now to schedule to your personal tour.
$
95 Units Available
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1190 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments 30 minutes from Atlanta, GA. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy lake with nature trail, two pools, fitness center. Great school district.
$
16 Units Available
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1023 sqft
Conveniently located to Roswell Town Center, The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge, GA promises a 24-hour maintained living experience with in-unit laundry and ample storage space. Enjoy parking and parcel-receiving convenience, internet cafe and pool.
$
28 Units Available
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1214 sqft
Live in style in Roswell, Georgia, with new apartment homes and outstanding amenities. Easy access to restaurants, bars and shopping on Canton Street. Enjoy green space, a clubroom, fitness center, dog park and more.
$
Martin's Landing
22 Units Available
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1308 sqft
Incredible location on the water with stunning views. Park-like setting. Apartments offer an eat-in kitchen, lots of storage, and full-sized washer and dryer. Private patios. On-site pool and fitness area.
18 Units Available
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1218 sqft
Grande Oaks Apartments beckons you to experience resort-style living in the prestigious community of Roswell, Georgia.
59 Units Available
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1312 sqft
This community offers residents two resort-style pools, a playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and breakfast rooms. The Roswell Shopping Center and Big Creek Park are both short drives away.
42 Units Available
Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1041 sqft
Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, new custom cabinetry, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. Hardwood plank flooring. Pet friendly. Private patio or balcony available.
15 Units Available
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1380 sqft
Canton Street is calling. At Vickers, modern luxury meets historic charm, sophistication meets convenience.
15 Units Available
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1007 sqft
Spacious layouts with black appliances and modern kitchens. Fitness studio, sand volleyball court and refreshing pool. Close proximity to GA-400, shopping, dining, retail and entertainment.
11 Units Available
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1185 sqft
Located in a desirable area of Roswell, Georgia, close to the GA 120. Historic Roswell and upmarket shopping boutiques are nearby. Complex amenities include a health club, internet cafe and gated entrance.
67 Units Available
Avia Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1333 sqft
Avia Riverside is situated along the bluffs overlooking the Chattahoochee River in Historic Roswell. This ideal location is strategically located along GA-400 at the gateway to everything Atlanta has to offer.

1 Unit Available
504 Warm Springs Circle
504 Warm Springs Circle, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Private End Unit! Level Acess! Bright and Open floor plan, Pool is right across the way, Sit on your front porch to view this wonderful wooded view, outdoor storage room, upgraded fixtures through out, split bedroom plan with both large walk-in

1 Unit Available
603 Mill Pond Road
603 Mill Pond Road, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1381 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Roswell. Large open floorplan with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace, stainless appliances, walk in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Roswell
$
97 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.

June 2020 Roswell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Roswell Rent Report. Roswell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roswell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Roswell rents declined moderately over the past month

Roswell rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Roswell stand at $1,281 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,479 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Roswell's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Roswell over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Roswell

    As rents have fallen moderately in Roswell, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Roswell is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Roswell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,479 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Roswell.
    • While rents in Roswell fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Roswell than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Roswell is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

