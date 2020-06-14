187 Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA with garage

Apartment List
Roswell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
17 Units Available
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1658 sqft
Residents of this community are only minutes from catching a Centennial High football game at the stadium. Easy access to Northpoint Mall and Adventure Park. Community features a pool and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1214 sqft
Live in style in Roswell, Georgia, with new apartment homes and outstanding amenities. Easy access to restaurants, bars and shopping on Canton Street. Enjoy green space, a clubroom, fitness center, dog park and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
54 Units Available
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1413 sqft
This community offers residents two resort-style pools, a playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and breakfast rooms. The Roswell Shopping Center and Big Creek Park are both short drives away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1400 sqft
Located in a desirable area of Roswell, Georgia, close to the GA 120. Historic Roswell and upmarket shopping boutiques are nearby. Complex amenities include a health club, internet cafe and gated entrance.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1429 sqft
Grande Oaks Apartments beckons you to experience resort-style living in the prestigious community of Roswell, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
95 Units Available
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1300 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments 30 minutes from Atlanta, GA. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy lake with nature trail, two pools, fitness center. Great school district.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1000 Melody Lane
1000 Melody Lane, Roswell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1998 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed 2.5 Bath house on a half-acre in a quiet area in Roswell for rent available for immediate move-in! Video walkthrough tour available! 3-minute drive to Historic Roswell Downtown. Perfect for a family or professionals.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
140 Stonewyck Pl
140 Stonewyck Pl, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
3769 sqft
Absolutely Perfect Location. Gated community. Very private lot! Wonderful 5 bedrms/4 baths. Well-Maintained Traditional Home Loaded w/upgrades! Open floor plan w/fireside family rm, Gourmet kitchen, Guest suite on main level.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Saddle Creek
1 Unit Available
550 Hembree Road
550 Hembree Road, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1896 sqft
This classic ranch has been updated with neutral paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors. The floor plan of this home features a large family room, eat-in kitchen, formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
340 Tall Timbers Dr
340 Tall Timbers Drive, Roswell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2218 sqft
Available September 1, 2020 Maybe sooner if needed... Fabulous Renovated Home, Features New Carpet, New Paint, New High-End Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Bedroom has Double Trey Ceiling.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
275 wilde green Drive
275 Wilde Green Drive, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3109 sqft
Beautiful House in a popular community. TERRIFFIC FLOORPLAN ON A GREAT LOT. TOP NOTCH SCHOOLS. RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH SS APPL. OVERSIZED MASTER WITH SITTING AREA . ALL BEDROOMS ARE LARGE. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH MEDIA ROOM.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9670 Loblolly Lane
9670 Loblolly Lane, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1568 sqft
Great Ranch home, close to Downtown Roswell. Clean and updated. Ready to move in ASAP. Owner can include yardcare for reasonable fee. Extra large sunroom for extra space

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
303 Wynfield Estates Drive
303 Wynfield Estates Drive, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
2765 sqft
Bright sunny home with new paint/flooring throughout located on a large private lot.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Litchfield
1 Unit Available
905 Shepards Ct
905 Shepard Court, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,780
5054 sqft
This stunning & exceptional custom estate home is nestled on a 1.5-acre property. Masterfully designed open & spacious floor plan enhanced with gorgeous dark-stained hardwoods throughout, exquisite trim & finishes and soaring ceilings.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Horseshoe Bend
1 Unit Available
3200 Brookside Drive
3200 Brookside Drive, Roswell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3697 sqft
Watch bird view video of this Paradise Home at https://youtu.be/BKHCkCfzQuQ Located in prestigious fully renovated Horseshoe Bend Country Club on cul-de-sac on largest 0.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
980 Pine Grove Road
980 Pine Grove Rd, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
5889 sqft
In-gated, custom-designed estate. Great for entertaining & easy family living.Just minutes away from Historic Downtown of Roswell. Close to everything. High-end finishes and upgrades galore .New roof.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
105 Nesbit Ridge Drive
105 Nesbit Ridge Drive, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2513 sqft
Rare single family rental in prime school district. Convenient to GA 400 and Peachtree Pkwy/141. Move-in ready. Terrace level consists of bedroom, bath, living area and small kitchenette, perfect for teen or in-law suite.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
525 Hollyberry Dr
525 Hollyberry Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2616 sqft
Regal ranch in Roswell, close to everything. Circular driveway w/majestic columns. Lots of square footage in this home w/extra storage room off garage. Huge kitchen w/storage bench and eat in area w/bay window. New refrigerator.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12220 Asbury Park Drive
12220 Asbury Park Drive, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3666 sqft
Great Executive N'Borhood with Swim/Tennis in Top Rated Roswell HS District. Spacious home with 5 bedrooms, Master on Main. Home features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Granite, S/S Appliances and Large Breakfast area.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1265 Willeo Creek Ct
1265 Willeo Creek Dr, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1632 sqft
Roswell High School District! - Really nice traditional home in a fantastic location. Kitchen and den loaded with sunlight overlooking patio and private, nearly flat backyard. Living room complete with nice brick fireplace.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Brookfield West
1 Unit Available
820 Oakhaven Drive
820 Oakhaven Drive, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2212 sqft
WOW! Renovated in recent years, ranch w/5 brms & 5-car garage. 2 of brms, bath and kitchenette in finished walk out terrance level with boat door could function as separate living suite.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
207 Hembree Park Terrace
207 Hembree Park Ter, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1310 sqft
Beautiful Upgraded Townhouse in a Great Location. 2 Story and basement home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, roommate plan. Master Bedrooms with his and her closets.
City Guide for Roswell, GA

“There is so much highway construction in Atlanta, motorists have to wear hard hats. Rather than face another day in Atlanta traffic, a lot of people simply die to avoid it.” (-Lewis Grizzard)

Grizzard was onto something when he lamented Atlanta traffic in his typical Georgia humor style--that might explain why wealthy and comfortable suburbs like Roswell have popped up all around the big city, giving traffic-tired Georgians a refuge from the exhaust and horns. Roswell comes in as the eighth biggest city in the state, with a population of 88,000 residents. The winters are very mild and the summers are warm, averaging in the high 80s. With the median age at 36.9 years of age, and a notably low crime rate, beautiful neighborhoods, and great schools, it's an ideal place for young professionals and new families. In fact, in 2010, CNN ranked the city number 76 in the top 100 places to live in America. Maybe because of that, housing comes at a hefty price. But if you have the time and money to find a spot in Roswell, it's worth the expense.

Having trouble with Craigslist Roswell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Roswell, GA

Roswell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

