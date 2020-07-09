Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe gym parking playground pool garage internet access package receiving tennis court yoga 24hr maintenance bbq/grill fire pit hot tub

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Willeo Creek Apartments provides a combination of traditional living and metropolitan conveniences. Conveniently located in East Cobb and Roswell, surrounded by premiere residential homes, literally at your doorstep is premier shopping at The Avenues East Cobb, Perimeter Mall, or eclectic antique shopping in Historic Roswell, romantic five-star cuisines and access to your local Yoga, Pilates and Cardio Kickboxing Facilities. Chattahoochee Nature Preserve is at your backdoor if you want to get back in touch with nature. Each home was crafted with individual visions of space, style and comfort, yet never losing sight of luxury, beauty and affordability. Call today!