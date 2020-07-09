All apartments in Roswell
Willeo Creek

88 Barrington Oaks Rdg · (678) 216-4232
Rent Savings
Look and Lease! Get $750 off your first full month when you move-in by 7.15.2020. Limited time offer. Other restrictions may apply. See agent for complete details.
Location

88 Barrington Oaks Rdg, Roswell, GA 30075

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1014 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 1108 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,266

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 0306 · Avail. now

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1126 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 1026 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willeo Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
yoga
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
fire pit
hot tub
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Willeo Creek Apartments provides a combination of traditional living and metropolitan conveniences. Conveniently located in East Cobb and Roswell, surrounded by premiere residential homes, literally at your doorstep is premier shopping at The Avenues East Cobb, Perimeter Mall, or eclectic antique shopping in Historic Roswell, romantic five-star cuisines and access to your local Yoga, Pilates and Cardio Kickboxing Facilities. Chattahoochee Nature Preserve is at your backdoor if you want to get back in touch with nature. Each home was crafted with individual visions of space, style and comfort, yet never losing sight of luxury, beauty and affordability. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $70 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willeo Creek have any available units?
Willeo Creek has 7 units available starting at $1,251 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does Willeo Creek have?
Some of Willeo Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willeo Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Willeo Creek is offering the following rent specials: Look and Lease! Get $750 off your first full month when you move-in by 7.15.2020. Limited time offer. Other restrictions may apply. See agent for complete details.
Is Willeo Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Willeo Creek is pet friendly.
Does Willeo Creek offer parking?
Yes, Willeo Creek offers parking.
Does Willeo Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Willeo Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Willeo Creek have a pool?
Yes, Willeo Creek has a pool.
Does Willeo Creek have accessible units?
No, Willeo Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Willeo Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willeo Creek has units with dishwashers.
