137 Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA with gym
1 of 55
1 of 21
1 of 28
1 of 32
1 of 17
1 of 69
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 31
1 of 22
1 of 30
1 of 37
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 34
1 of 32
1 of 52
“There is so much highway construction in Atlanta, motorists have to wear hard hats. Rather than face another day in Atlanta traffic, a lot of people simply die to avoid it.” (-Lewis Grizzard)
Grizzard was onto something when he lamented Atlanta traffic in his typical Georgia humor style--that might explain why wealthy and comfortable suburbs like Roswell have popped up all around the big city, giving traffic-tired Georgians a refuge from the exhaust and horns. Roswell comes in as the eighth biggest city in the state, with a population of 88,000 residents. The winters are very mild and the summers are warm, averaging in the high 80s. With the median age at 36.9 years of age, and a notably low crime rate, beautiful neighborhoods, and great schools, it's an ideal place for young professionals and new families. In fact, in 2010, CNN ranked the city number 76 in the top 100 places to live in America. Maybe because of that, housing comes at a hefty price. But if you have the time and money to find a spot in Roswell, it's worth the expense.
Having trouble with Craigslist Roswell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Roswell renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.