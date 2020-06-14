111 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
29 Units Available
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
714 sqft
Live in style in Roswell, Georgia, with new apartment homes and outstanding amenities. Easy access to restaurants, bars and shopping on Canton Street. Enjoy green space, a clubroom, fitness center, dog park and more.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Ellard
24 Units Available
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
Darien Park
96 Units Available
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
732 sqft
At The Catherine, Roswell’s premiere destination for apartment living, clean features and minimalist designs create space for your unique character to shine through.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$987
755 sqft
Spacious layouts with black appliances and modern kitchens. Fitness studio, sand volleyball court and refreshing pool. Close proximity to GA-400, shopping, dining, retail and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. In-unit laundry. Fitness and business centers. Outdoor pool, playground and grills in a park-like setting. Assigned parking spots.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
15 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
830 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
54 Units Available
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
876 sqft
This community offers residents two resort-style pools, a playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and breakfast rooms. The Roswell Shopping Center and Big Creek Park are both short drives away.
Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
17 Units Available
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
982 sqft
Residents of this community are only minutes from catching a Centennial High football game at the stadium. Easy access to Northpoint Mall and Adventure Park. Community features a pool and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
27 Units Available
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$966
750 sqft
Spacious apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and either patios or balconies for relaxing. Gather with friends at the grill or by the pool. Take 140 or Nesbit Ferry Road for an easy commute.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
23 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
735 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
68 Units Available
Avia Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
Avia Riverside is situated along the bluffs overlooking the Chattahoochee River in Historic Roswell. This ideal location is strategically located along GA-400 at the gateway to everything Atlanta has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
30 Units Available
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,053
879 sqft
Come home to comfort at Manchester at Mansell in the heart of Roswell, GA. Our community is located just off GA 400 near North Point Mall. Enjoy the convenient commute to dining, shopping, and entertainment within the local neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
783 sqft
Conveniently located to Roswell Town Center, The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge, GA promises a 24-hour maintained living experience with in-unit laundry and ample storage space. Enjoy parking and parcel-receiving convenience, internet cafe and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
17 Units Available
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
714 sqft
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge offers one, two and three bedroom apartments homes. Call now to schedule to your personal tour.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
95 Units Available
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
777 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments 30 minutes from Atlanta, GA. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy lake with nature trail, two pools, fitness center. Great school district.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
42 Units Available
Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,167
735 sqft
Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, new custom cabinetry, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. Hardwood plank flooring. Pet friendly. Private patio or balcony available.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Martin's Landing
1 Unit Available
308 Teal Court
308 Teal Court, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
738 sqft
Beautiful 1BED/1BATH condo! Lower level unit with walkout balcony. A lifestyle community on the HOOCH! Bike Lanes, Walking Trails, Fishing, Pets, Pools, Tennis, Park Setting. This is a must see!! Rent amount includes water and trash.
Results within 1 mile of Roswell
Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
15 Units Available
Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
837 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Alpharetta with easy access to Rte. 19 and I-85. Close to North Point Mall and Verizon Amphitheater. Smoke-free community offers pool and 24-hour gym. Apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Dunwoody Panhandle
19 Units Available
Water's Edge
8601 Roberts Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
718 sqft
Recently renovated apartments located near the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Get ready for the day in a large bathroom with plenty of counter space or relax by the swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
98 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
770 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
22 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
877 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
$
10 Units Available
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
831 sqft
Central location near shopping, dining, and Seigakuin Atlanta International School. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor units available with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and all kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
13 Units Available
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
721 sqft
Spacious layouts with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include athletic club, barbecue and grilling area, and fire pit. Located near GA-400.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$877
832 sqft
Conveniently located near Dunwoody Place and North River Village Shopping Center, this community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, and picnic area. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.

June 2020 Roswell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Roswell Rent Report. Roswell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roswell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Roswell rents declined moderately over the past month

Roswell rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Roswell stand at $1,281 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,479 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Roswell's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Roswell over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Roswell

    As rents have fallen moderately in Roswell, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Roswell is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Roswell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,479 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Roswell.
    • While rents in Roswell fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Roswell than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Roswell is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

