Apartment List
/
GA
/
roswell
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

278 Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Ellard
24 Units Available
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
16 Units Available
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1658 sqft
Residents of this community are only minutes from catching a Centennial High football game at the stadium. Easy access to Northpoint Mall and Adventure Park. Community features a pool and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
Darien Park
97 Units Available
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1481 sqft
At The Catherine, Roswell’s premiere destination for apartment living, clean features and minimalist designs create space for your unique character to shine through.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1214 sqft
Live in style in Roswell, Georgia, with new apartment homes and outstanding amenities. Easy access to restaurants, bars and shopping on Canton Street. Enjoy green space, a clubroom, fitness center, dog park and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,053
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1398 sqft
Come home to comfort at Manchester at Mansell in the heart of Roswell, GA. Our community is located just off GA 400 near North Point Mall. Enjoy the convenient commute to dining, shopping, and entertainment within the local neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
68 Units Available
Avia Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1290 sqft
Avia Riverside is situated along the bluffs overlooking the Chattahoochee River in Historic Roswell. This ideal location is strategically located along GA-400 at the gateway to everything Atlanta has to offer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
15 Units Available
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1380 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1777 sqft
Canton Street is calling. At Vickers, modern luxury meets historic charm, sophistication meets convenience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
27 Units Available
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$966
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1242 sqft
Spacious apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and either patios or balconies for relaxing. Gather with friends at the grill or by the pool. Take 140 or Nesbit Ferry Road for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1298 sqft
Within easy reach of Georgia State Route 400, I-285 and I-85. Comfortable 2- to 3-bedroom apartments situated on beautifully landscaped grounds. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool. High-speed internet access available.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1212 sqft
Spacious layouts with black appliances and modern kitchens. Fitness studio, sand volleyball court and refreshing pool. Close proximity to GA-400, shopping, dining, retail and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1565 sqft
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. In-unit laundry. Fitness and business centers. Outdoor pool, playground and grills in a park-like setting. Assigned parking spots.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1429 sqft
Grande Oaks Apartments beckons you to experience resort-style living in the prestigious community of Roswell, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
55 Units Available
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1413 sqft
This community offers residents two resort-style pools, a playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and breakfast rooms. The Roswell Shopping Center and Big Creek Park are both short drives away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1157 sqft
Conveniently located to Roswell Town Center, The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge, GA promises a 24-hour maintained living experience with in-unit laundry and ample storage space. Enjoy parking and parcel-receiving convenience, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
95 Units Available
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1300 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments 30 minutes from Atlanta, GA. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy lake with nature trail, two pools, fitness center. Great school district.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 05:45pm
$
Martin's Landing
22 Units Available
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing, Roswell, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1308 sqft
Incredible location on the water with stunning views. Park-like setting. Apartments offer an eat-in kitchen, lots of storage, and full-sized washer and dryer. Private patios. On-site pool and fitness area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1400 sqft
Located in a desirable area of Roswell, Georgia, close to the GA 120. Historic Roswell and upmarket shopping boutiques are nearby. Complex amenities include a health club, internet cafe and gated entrance.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
380 W Crossville Road W
380 W Crossville Rd, Roswell, GA
Studio
$2,995
1876 sqft
Perfect location for any Business. Heavy traffic exposure. Great location to City of Roswell.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
805 Barrington Way
805 Barrington Way, Roswell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Great 4 bed, 2.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
140 Stonewyck Pl
140 Stonewyck Pl, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
3769 sqft
Absolutely Perfect Location. Gated community. Very private lot! Wonderful 5 bedrms/4 baths. Well-Maintained Traditional Home Loaded w/upgrades! Open floor plan w/fireside family rm, Gourmet kitchen, Guest suite on main level.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
505 Roswell Landings Drive
505 Roswell Landings Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1398 sqft
Available for immediate move in! What a location - Walk to Historic Roswell's Canton Street to enjoy music, trendy restaurants and shopping. Short walk to City Hall, the library, parks & more all in one of the hottest areas in Roswell.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
504 Warm Springs Circle
504 Warm Springs Circle, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Private End Unit! Level Acess! Bright and Open floor plan, Pool is right across the way, Sit on your front porch to view this wonderful wooded view, outdoor storage room, upgraded fixtures through out, split bedroom plan with both large walk-in
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Roswell, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Roswell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoswell 3 BedroomsRoswell Accessible ApartmentsRoswell Apartments under $1,000Roswell Apartments under $1,100Roswell Apartments under $1,200
Roswell Apartments with BalconyRoswell Apartments with GarageRoswell Apartments with GymRoswell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoswell Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRoswell Apartments with ParkingRoswell Apartments with Pool
Roswell Apartments with Washer-DryerRoswell Cheap PlacesRoswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Furnished ApartmentsRoswell Luxury PlacesRoswell Pet Friendly PlacesRoswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College