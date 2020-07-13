Apartment List
GA
roswell
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:38 AM

263 Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA with parking

Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Ellard
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1301 sqft
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
79 Units Available
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1300 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments 30 minutes from Atlanta, GA. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy lake with nature trail, two pools, fitness center. Great school district.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1298 sqft
Within easy reach of Georgia State Route 400, I-285 and I-85. Comfortable 2- to 3-bedroom apartments situated on beautifully landscaped grounds. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool. High-speed internet access available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1565 sqft
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. In-unit laundry. Fitness and business centers. Outdoor pool, playground and grills in a park-like setting. Assigned parking spots.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
28 Units Available
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1214 sqft
Live in style in Roswell, Georgia, with new apartment homes and outstanding amenities. Easy access to restaurants, bars and shopping on Canton Street. Enjoy green space, a clubroom, fitness center, dog park and more.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
19 Units Available
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1658 sqft
Residents of this community are only minutes from catching a Centennial High football game at the stadium. Easy access to Northpoint Mall and Adventure Park. Community features a pool and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
20 Units Available
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1242 sqft
Spacious apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and either patios or balconies for relaxing. Gather with friends at the grill or by the pool. Take 140 or Nesbit Ferry Road for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
86 Units Available
Darien Park
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1481 sqft
At The Catherine, Roswell’s premiere destination for apartment living, clean features and minimalist designs create space for your unique character to shine through.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
58 Units Available
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1290 sqft
Crest at Riverside is situated along the bluffs overlooking the Chattahoochee River in Historic Roswell. This ideal location is strategically located along GA-400 at the gateway to everything Atlanta has to offer.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1429 sqft
Grande Oaks Apartments beckons you to experience resort-style living in the prestigious community of Roswell, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
40 Units Available
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1413 sqft
This community offers residents two resort-style pools, a playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and breakfast rooms. The Roswell Shopping Center and Big Creek Park are both short drives away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
16 Units Available
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1380 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,698
1777 sqft
Canton Street is calling. At Vickers, modern luxury meets historic charm, sophistication meets convenience.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1212 sqft
Spacious layouts with black appliances and modern kitchens. Fitness studio, sand volleyball court and refreshing pool. Close proximity to GA-400, shopping, dining, retail and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:20pm
11 Units Available
Martin's Landing
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing, Roswell, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1308 sqft
Incredible location on the water with stunning views. Park-like setting. Apartments offer an eat-in kitchen, lots of storage, and full-sized washer and dryer. Private patios. On-site pool and fitness area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1157 sqft
Conveniently located to Roswell Town Center, The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge, GA promises a 24-hour maintained living experience with in-unit laundry and ample storage space. Enjoy parking and parcel-receiving convenience, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
28 Units Available
Cortland Holcomb Bridge
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1041 sqft
Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, new custom cabinetry, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. Hardwood plank flooring. Pet friendly. Private patio or balcony available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Located in a desirable area of Roswell, Georgia, close to the GA 120. Historic Roswell and upmarket shopping boutiques are nearby. Complex amenities include a health club, internet cafe and gated entrance.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1491 Jones Road
1491 Jones Road, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
Location, location, location Located very privet house with limited neighbors in the most exclusive neighborhood in the city of Roswell.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3206 Timbercreek Circle
3206 Timbercreek Circle, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Beautifull 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Roswell - Beautifull 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Roswell close to GA 400 off of Mansell. Full finished daylight basement. One car garage and deck. Water Included! (RLNE5907902)

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1005 Renaissance Trace
1005 Renaissance Trace, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1900 sqft
This end unit townhome is ideally located near downtown Roswell, the Avenue East Cobb, schools, Chattahoochee River, Chattahoochee Nature Center, and walking trails. Double master up plus additional bedroom and bath on lower level.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
170 Boulder Drive
170 Boulder Drive, Roswell, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
6500 sqft
Exquisite home in a sought-after location; Near historic downtown Roswell, shopping, excellent schools! Lots of space in this home with over 6,500 sqft! Gorgeous coffered ceilings with stunning ornate detailing throughout home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Horseshoe Bend
2600 Holcomb Springs Dr
2600 Holcomb Springs Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1696 sqft
This is a wonderful three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with large workshop/bonus room in the basement. There are wood floors on the main floor and a spacious balcony overlooking private wooded lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Roswell, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Roswell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

