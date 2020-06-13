Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

164 Cheap Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
17 Units Available
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1008 sqft
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge offers one, two and three bedroom apartments homes. Call now to schedule to your personal tour.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
27 Units Available
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$966
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1242 sqft
Spacious apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and either patios or balconies for relaxing. Gather with friends at the grill or by the pool. Take 140 or Nesbit Ferry Road for an easy commute.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1212 sqft
Spacious layouts with black appliances and modern kitchens. Fitness studio, sand volleyball court and refreshing pool. Close proximity to GA-400, shopping, dining, retail and entertainment.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1565 sqft
Pet-friendly community that accepts cats and dogs. In-unit laundry. Fitness and business centers. Outdoor pool, playground and grills in a park-like setting. Assigned parking spots.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
68 Units Available
Avia Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1290 sqft
Avia Riverside is situated along the bluffs overlooking the Chattahoochee River in Historic Roswell. This ideal location is strategically located along GA-400 at the gateway to everything Atlanta has to offer.
1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Ellard
24 Units Available
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1157 sqft
Conveniently located to Roswell Town Center, The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge, GA promises a 24-hour maintained living experience with in-unit laundry and ample storage space. Enjoy parking and parcel-receiving convenience, internet cafe and pool.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
55 Units Available
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1413 sqft
This community offers residents two resort-style pools, a playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and breakfast rooms. The Roswell Shopping Center and Big Creek Park are both short drives away.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
95 Units Available
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1300 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments 30 minutes from Atlanta, GA. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy lake with nature trail, two pools, fitness center. Great school district.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,053
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1398 sqft
Come home to comfort at Manchester at Mansell in the heart of Roswell, GA. Our community is located just off GA 400 near North Point Mall. Enjoy the convenient commute to dining, shopping, and entertainment within the local neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Martin's Landing
1 Unit Available
308 Teal Court
308 Teal Court, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
738 sqft
Beautiful 1BED/1BATH condo! Lower level unit with walkout balcony. A lifestyle community on the HOOCH! Bike Lanes, Walking Trails, Fishing, Pets, Pools, Tennis, Park Setting. This is a must see!! Rent amount includes water and trash.
Results within 1 mile of Roswell
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Dunwoody Panhandle
22 Units Available
Water's Edge
8601 Roberts Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1127 sqft
Recently renovated apartments located near the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Get ready for the day in a large bathroom with plenty of counter space or relax by the swimming pool.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
25 Units Available
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$968
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1547 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, granite counters and washer and dryer hookups. Business center with computers and printers. Swimming pool, playground, grills and dog park. Clubhouse for entertaining.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1303 sqft
Just a few yards from Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and modern, a fully equipped kitchen. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1259 sqft
Conveniently located near Dunwoody Place and North River Village Shopping Center, this community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, and picnic area. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
$
8 Units Available
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central location near shopping, dining, and Seigakuin Atlanta International School. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor units available with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and all kitchen appliances.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
10 Units Available
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1510 sqft
Recently renovated homes on 20 rolling acres of beautiful land. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground and pool. Near Dunwoody Country Club. Within 20 miles of downtown Atlanta.
Results within 5 miles of Roswell
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
23 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1333 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
63 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1797 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
48 Units Available
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$773
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
On the banks of the Chattahoochee River. This premier community offers easy access to I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature a washer and dryer, granite-style countertops, and ample closets. On-site fitness, pools, and sports court.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1204 sqft
Barrington Hills is a beautiful community nestled in a convenient location in Peachtree Corners that offers something for everyone.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Springs Apartments
23 Units Available
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$982
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1350 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units in a pet-friendly community close to Perimeter Mall and Buckhead. Granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient French doors and windows.

June 2020 Roswell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Roswell Rent Report. Roswell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roswell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Roswell rents declined moderately over the past month

Roswell rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Roswell stand at $1,281 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,479 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Roswell's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Roswell over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Roswell

    As rents have fallen moderately in Roswell, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Roswell is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Roswell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,479 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Roswell.
    • While rents in Roswell fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Roswell than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Roswell is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

