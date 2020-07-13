All apartments in Roswell
Roswell City Walk
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 PM

Roswell City Walk

Open Now until 6pm
3000 Forrest Walk · (404) 458-8716
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Pay No Rent Until August! and No Application Fee! Call For Details.
Location

3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA 30075

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5308 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 4208 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 3207 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4014 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Unit 5313 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Unit 2105 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Roswell City Walk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
community garden
courtyard
game room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Luxurious surroundings meet cutting-edge style at Roswell City Walk, a brand new apartment community with innovative homes and exceptional amenities. Living at our community in Roswell, GA, you’ll be just around the corner from Canton Street’s award-winning restaurants, one-of-a-kind bars, and boutiques. At the end of a long day of work, you can look forward to coming home to sleek granite countertops, beautiful hardwood-style flooring, soaring nine and ten-plus-foot ceilings, and luxurious stand-up showers. Grab a caffeine boost right at home in our Starbucks coffee bar, or kick back with your laptop in the comfort of our 3,000 sq. ft. resident hub. Your four-legged family member is welcome at Roswell City Walk as we accept large dogs! Just minutes from North Point Mall, movies at AMC Mansell Crossing 14, and the scenic Roswell Park, it’s easy to see what you’ll love about living here. Once you’ve explored each of our 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans, stop by today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Rentable storage spaces available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Roswell City Walk have any available units?
Roswell City Walk has 28 units available starting at $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does Roswell City Walk have?
Some of Roswell City Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Roswell City Walk currently offering any rent specials?
Roswell City Walk is offering the following rent specials: Pay No Rent Until August! and No Application Fee! Call For Details.
Is Roswell City Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, Roswell City Walk is pet friendly.
Does Roswell City Walk offer parking?
Yes, Roswell City Walk offers parking.
Does Roswell City Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Roswell City Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Roswell City Walk have a pool?
Yes, Roswell City Walk has a pool.
Does Roswell City Walk have accessible units?
Yes, Roswell City Walk has accessible units.
Does Roswell City Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Roswell City Walk has units with dishwashers.

