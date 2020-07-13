Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill community garden courtyard game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Luxurious surroundings meet cutting-edge style at Roswell City Walk, a brand new apartment community with innovative homes and exceptional amenities. Living at our community in Roswell, GA, you’ll be just around the corner from Canton Street’s award-winning restaurants, one-of-a-kind bars, and boutiques. At the end of a long day of work, you can look forward to coming home to sleek granite countertops, beautiful hardwood-style flooring, soaring nine and ten-plus-foot ceilings, and luxurious stand-up showers. Grab a caffeine boost right at home in our Starbucks coffee bar, or kick back with your laptop in the comfort of our 3,000 sq. ft. resident hub. Your four-legged family member is welcome at Roswell City Walk as we accept large dogs! Just minutes from North Point Mall, movies at AMC Mansell Crossing 14, and the scenic Roswell Park, it’s easy to see what you’ll love about living here. Once you’ve explored each of our 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans, stop by today!