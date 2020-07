Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area gym pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly

2200 Big Creek Apartments in Roswell, Georgia, has spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes just minutes from Highway 400. Nestled beside scenic Big Creek Park, it's hard to believe that our private, wooded community is less than thirty minutes from downtown Atlanta. For convenient shopping and great restaurants, we're close to North Point Mall and Melting Pot Restaurant. Living in your new apartment home at 2200 Big Creek Apartments, you'll enjoy amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, business center with Wi-Fi, swimming pool with sundeck and grilling station and tennis courts. Stop by and visit 2200 Big Creek Apartments today and experience our luxurious "getaway" feeling so convenient to everything.