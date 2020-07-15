Amenities

Grande Oaks Apartments beckons you to experience resort-style living in the prestigious community of Roswell, Georgia. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Old Roswell Road and Commerce Parkway, Grande Oaks Apartments enjoys a close proximity to GA 400 and Holcomb Bridge Rd, providing you with easy access to Atlanta's Buckhead! Make ultra-luxurious living your reality in Grande Oaks Apartments. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments boast gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, crown molding accents atop 9-foot ceilings, custom bay windows, oversized garden tubs, built-in wine racks, track lighting, washer dryer hookups, and wood-burning fireplaces. Our resort-style amenity package includes 2 lighted tennis courts, auto-detailing bay, scenic lake and fountain, pool pavilion with sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness center, 24-hour maintenance staff, playground and modern clubhouse. Come home to luxury living at Grande Oaks today!