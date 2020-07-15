All apartments in Roswell
Grande Oaks

100 Legacy Oaks Cir · (205) 576-4344
Location

100 Legacy Oaks Cir, Roswell, GA 30076

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1112 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Unit 0324 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Unit 0932 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0436 · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1429 sqft

Unit 0231 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1429 sqft

Unit 0423 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1429 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grande Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
package receiving
tennis court
internet access
Grande Oaks Apartments beckons you to experience resort-style living in the prestigious community of Roswell, Georgia. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Old Roswell Road and Commerce Parkway, Grande Oaks Apartments enjoys a close proximity to GA 400 and Holcomb Bridge Rd, providing you with easy access to Atlanta's Buckhead! Make ultra-luxurious living your reality in Grande Oaks Apartments. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments boast gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, crown molding accents atop 9-foot ceilings, custom bay windows, oversized garden tubs, built-in wine racks, track lighting, washer dryer hookups, and wood-burning fireplaces. Our resort-style amenity package includes 2 lighted tennis courts, auto-detailing bay, scenic lake and fountain, pool pavilion with sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness center, 24-hour maintenance staff, playground and modern clubhouse. Come home to luxury living at Grande Oaks today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: 70 lbs each
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Street. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grande Oaks have any available units?
Grande Oaks has 18 units available starting at $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does Grande Oaks have?
Some of Grande Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grande Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Grande Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grande Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Grande Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Grande Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Grande Oaks offers parking.
Does Grande Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grande Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grande Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Grande Oaks has a pool.
Does Grande Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Grande Oaks has accessible units.
Does Grande Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grande Oaks has units with dishwashers.
