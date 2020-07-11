Apartment List
/
GA
/
roswell
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:57 AM

142 Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
31 Units Available
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1398 sqft
Manchester at Mansel introduces community living at its finest in the heart of Roswell, Georgia. Residents have access to unique and must have amenities that encourage a relaxing and convenient lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
16 Units Available
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1380 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,698
1777 sqft
Canton Street is calling. At Vickers, modern luxury meets historic charm, sophistication meets convenience.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1242 sqft
Spacious apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and either patios or balconies for relaxing. Gather with friends at the grill or by the pool. Take 140 or Nesbit Ferry Road for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1212 sqft
Spacious layouts with black appliances and modern kitchens. Fitness studio, sand volleyball court and refreshing pool. Close proximity to GA-400, shopping, dining, retail and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 9 at 09:16pm
11 Units Available
Martin's Landing
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing, Roswell, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1308 sqft
Incredible location on the water with stunning views. Park-like setting. Apartments offer an eat-in kitchen, lots of storage, and full-sized washer and dryer. Private patios. On-site pool and fitness area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
44 Units Available
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1413 sqft
This community offers residents two resort-style pools, a playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and breakfast rooms. The Roswell Shopping Center and Big Creek Park are both short drives away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1214 sqft
Live in style in Roswell, Georgia, with new apartment homes and outstanding amenities. Easy access to restaurants, bars and shopping on Canton Street. Enjoy green space, a clubroom, fitness center, dog park and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located to Roswell Town Center, The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge, GA promises a 24-hour maintained living experience with in-unit laundry and ample storage space. Enjoy parking and parcel-receiving convenience, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Located in a desirable area of Roswell, Georgia, close to the GA 120. Historic Roswell and upmarket shopping boutiques are nearby. Complex amenities include a health club, internet cafe and gated entrance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
30 Units Available
Cortland Holcomb Bridge
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1041 sqft
Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, new custom cabinetry, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. Hardwood plank flooring. Pet friendly. Private patio or balcony available.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
208 Warm Springs Circle
208 Warm Springs Circle, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
2BR/2BA condo in Roswell Springs - Beautiful 2 BR/2 BA condo, close to downtown Roswell and the Chattahoochee at Roswell Rd. Sustainable wood floors and fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen (SS appliances) and bathrooms, washer and dryer included.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
505 Roswell Landings Drive
505 Roswell Landings Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1398 sqft
Available for immediate move in! What a location - Walk to Historic Roswell's Canton Street to enjoy music, trendy restaurants and shopping. Short walk to City Hall, the library, parks & more all in one of the hottest areas in Roswell.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2072 Merrimont Way
2072 Merrimont Way, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
End unit Townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Great location. Kitchen open to family room. Granite counter top. Excellent location. Minutes to Downtown Roswell. Rent includes outside maintenance, Water, Washer, Dryer, All appliances and HOA.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
105 Wavetree Drive
105 Wavetree Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2364 sqft
COMING SOON in July! One Mile from Historic Downtown Roswell! All Brick, Newly Renovated, Vast Ranch Home is located on ½ Acre Lot! Eat-in Kitchen includes New Granite Counter tops and Overlooks the Family Room.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
170 Boulder Drive
170 Boulder Drive, Roswell, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
6500 sqft
Exquisite home in a sought-after location; Near historic downtown Roswell, shopping, excellent schools! Lots of space in this home with over 6,500 sqft! Gorgeous coffered ceilings with stunning ornate detailing throughout home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17 TH
17 South Atlanta Street, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
749 sqft
MODERN MIDTOWN 1 BED/ 1 BATH - 2 MONTHS FREE - Property Id: 282409 MODERN MIDTOWN 1BED/ 1BATH LUXURY HIGHRISE. Premium Finishes - Floor-to-Ceiling windows with amazing midtown views. Chef inspired kitchen. Infinity edge spa overlooking midtown.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1275 Pine Valley Court
1275 Pine Valley Court, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1172 sqft
HISTORIC ROSWELL on a quiet cul-de-sac street enjoy the solitude of your carry out dinner from the area, on the large cathedral screened back porch, attend all the shopping, dining and events this area has to offer without the need to drive.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
279 Devonshire Drive
279 Devonshire Drive, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1184 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN!!! RECENTLY PAINTED 2BRM/2 1/2 BATH TRADITIONAL TOWNHOUSE IN A DESIRE ALPHARETTA NEIGHBORHOOD. BRICK & FRAME CONSTRUCTION. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL. GREAT/DINING ROOM COMBO W/FIREPLACE.

1 of 28

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
515 S Kimberly Ct
515 South Kimberly Court, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1820 sqft
YOU WILL LOVE THE NEWLY RENOVATED LOOK IN THIS LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN RANCH. New photos coming soon! Love this sprawling ranch on quiet cul-de-sac off Old Alabama Rd minutes from GA 400. Children walk to Northwood Elementary.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
8020 Cedar Cove
8020 Cedar Cove, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1344 sqft
Affordable contemporary home walking distance to downtown Roswell dining and entertainment. Wonderful family room with loft. New carpet and paint. Updated kitchen. New deck off of loft. Ready for move in
Results within 1 mile of Roswell
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
13 Units Available
Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$808
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1544 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, dog park, swimming pool and gated access. Apartments feature granite countertops, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. The property is located near Dunwoody Place and Dunwoody Country Club.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
15 Units Available
Avana North Point
900 Jameson Pass, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Alpharetta with easy access to Rte. 19 and I-85. Close to North Point Mall and Verizon Amphitheater. Smoke-free community offers pool and 24-hour gym. Apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.

July 2020 Roswell Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Roswell Rent Report. Roswell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roswell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Roswell Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Roswell Rent Report. Roswell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roswell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Roswell rents decline sharply over the past month

Roswell rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Roswell stand at $1,270 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,467 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Roswell's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Roswell over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Roswell

    As rents have fallen moderately in Roswell, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Roswell is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Roswell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,467 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Roswell fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Roswell than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $782, where Roswell is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoswell 3 BedroomsRoswell Accessible ApartmentsRoswell Apartments under $1,000Roswell Apartments under $1,100
    Roswell Apartments under $1,200Roswell Apartments with BalconyRoswell Apartments with GarageRoswell Apartments with GymRoswell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoswell Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRoswell Apartments with Parking
    Roswell Apartments with PoolRoswell Apartments with Washer-DryerRoswell Cheap PlacesRoswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Furnished ApartmentsRoswell Luxury PlacesRoswell Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
    Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
    Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
    University of GeorgiaLife University
    Morehouse College