Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center coffee bar gym playground cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly clubhouse dog park internet access tennis court volleyball court

Enclave at Roswell is designed for those seeking a high quality of life in an amenity rich environment! The community is situated within the heart of the North Fulton area in Atlanta's most sought after suburb, Roswell, which was ranked by Forbes as the #1 city to relocate. Residents enjoy this family friendly community that is located in nationally acclaimed pubic schools, such as Milton High School which is the only school in Georgia to receive the National Blue Ribbon Schools distinction in 2008, and ranking in the top 2% of all high schools in the nation. Choose from Enclave at Roswell's one, two and three bedroom apartment homes that offer exceptional newly renovated amenities including business center, fitness center and spacious floorplans. Located just minutes from GA-400, Enclave at Roswell is close to shopping, great dining and entertainment. Enclave at Roswell residents have easy and quick access to major highways and is just a short drive to Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Buckhe