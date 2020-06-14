50 Furnished Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
17 Units Available
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1658 sqft
Residents of this community are only minutes from catching a Centennial High football game at the stadium. Easy access to Northpoint Mall and Adventure Park. Community features a pool and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
$
23 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
24 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$776
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
45 Units Available
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$773
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
On the banks of the Chattahoochee River. This premier community offers easy access to I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature a washer and dryer, granite-style countertops, and ample closets. On-site fitness, pools, and sports court.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,059
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,058
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2300 Newport Landing
2300 Newport Landing, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1242 sqft
2 Bed 2.5 Bath in Alpharetta! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
120 Sunvalley Drive
120 Sunvalley Drive, Milton, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
2988 sqft
Furnished luxurious Short term rental !! LOCATION !! In Milton, 6BR/4 BA home w/finished basement on prime school district. Freshly painted interior boasts hardwood floors throughout main level.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
70 Whispering Way
70 Whispering Way Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
4000 sqft
Congrats! Welcome to the this luxurious FURNISHED home! You can now afford & live the LA life style in the Superior location of Sandy Springs. Next to Abernathy Green Park, tons of shopping, restaurants, & fun! Excellent school district.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2864 Webb Bridge Road
2864 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1260 sqft
2864 Webb Bridge Road Available 05/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath in Alpharetta! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
1853 Remington Road
1853 Remington Road, Brookhaven, GA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
4000 sqft
Amazing fully furnished home in Chamblee! Perfect open floor plan great for entertaining! Features include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, amazing oversized master with master spa bath. Private backyard fenced.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Perimeter Center
4 Units Available
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dresden East
23 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Highpoint
16 Units Available
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1188 sqft
Distinctive apartment homes with oil-rubbed bronze hardware, 10-foot ceilings and garden showers/tubs. Ample onsite amenities, including an elegant clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and a breakfast/coffee bar. Near Chastain Park Ampitheatre. Close to I-285.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sexton Woods
11 Units Available
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
49 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1309 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,380
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Perimeter Center
9 Units Available
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1434 sqft
Luxury homes featuring linen closets, designer flooring, and granite countertops. Close to I-285, this pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool, barbecue stations, and an expansive fitness club for residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Buford Highway
18 Units Available
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,154
859 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1223 sqft
Storybook cottages surrounded by conifer trees near I-85 and I-285. Units boast ceiling fans, extra storage and bathtubs. Internet access, business center and volleyball court. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
10 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Sandy Springs ITP
129 Units Available
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

June 2020 Roswell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Roswell Rent Report. Roswell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roswell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Roswell rents declined moderately over the past month

Roswell rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Roswell stand at $1,281 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,479 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Roswell's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Roswell over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Roswell

    As rents have fallen moderately in Roswell, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Roswell is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Roswell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,479 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Roswell.
    • While rents in Roswell fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Roswell than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Roswell is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

