Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:23 AM

275 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
135 Spring Dr
135 Spring Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1775 sqft
$1,900/mo. 3BR/2Bath home within easy walking distance to Historic Roswell/Canton Street.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
303 Wynfield Estates Drive
303 Wynfield Estates Drive, Roswell, GA
Bright sunny home with new paint/flooring throughout located on a large private lot.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1022 Kathleen Ct
1022 Kathleen Court, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
Fabulous Location. Easy walk to all the fun restaurants and shops of Canton Street and Downtown Roswell! Quiet and peaceful, yet easy walk to all the wonderful amenities Roswell Parks and Recreation offers too.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Litchfield
1 Unit Available
905 Shepards Ct
905 Shepard Court, Roswell, GA
This stunning & exceptional custom estate home is nestled on a 1.5-acre property. Masterfully designed open & spacious floor plan enhanced with gorgeous dark-stained hardwoods throughout, exquisite trim & finishes and soaring ceilings.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Horseshoe Bend
1 Unit Available
3200 Brookside Drive
3200 Brookside Drive, Roswell, GA
Watch bird view video of this Paradise Home at https://youtu.be/BKHCkCfzQuQ Located in prestigious fully renovated Horseshoe Bend Country Club on cul-de-sac on largest 0.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2072 Merrimont Way
2072 Merrimont Way, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1900 sqft
End unit Townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Great location. Kitchen open to family room. Granite counter top. Excellent location. Minutes to Downtown Roswell. Rent includes outside maintenance, Water, Washer, Dryer, All appliances and HOA.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1080 Hidden Pond Lane
1080 Hidden Pond Lane, Roswell, GA
Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home convenient to everything- just minutes in either direction to historic Roswell or quaint Crabapple.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
11810 Hardscrabble Trail
11810 Hardscrabble Trail, Roswell, GA
Stately brick home on large, level, lot with built in pool. New paint and carpet. Master with his and hers closets. All rooms are generously sized to provide comfortable living for the whole family.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
980 Pine Grove Road
980 Pine Grove Rd, Roswell, GA
In-gated, custom-designed estate. Great for entertaining & easy family living.Just minutes away from Historic Downtown of Roswell. Close to everything. High-end finishes and upgrades galore .New roof.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
105 Nesbit Ridge Drive
105 Nesbit Ridge Drive, Roswell, GA
Rare single family rental in prime school district. Convenient to GA 400 and Peachtree Pkwy/141. Move-in ready. Terrace level consists of bedroom, bath, living area and small kitchenette, perfect for teen or in-law suite.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
525 Hollyberry Dr
525 Hollyberry Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2616 sqft
Regal ranch in Roswell, close to everything. Circular driveway w/majestic columns. Lots of square footage in this home w/extra storage room off garage. Huge kitchen w/storage bench and eat in area w/bay window. New refrigerator.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1275 Pine Valley Court
1275 Pine Valley Court, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1172 sqft
HISTORIC ROSWELL on a quiet cul-de-sac street enjoy the solitude of your carry out dinner from the area, on the large cathedral screened back porch, attend all the shopping, dining and events this area has to offer without the need to drive.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
12220 Asbury Park Drive
12220 Asbury Park Drive, Roswell, GA
Great Executive N'Borhood with Swim/Tennis in Top Rated Roswell HS District. Spacious home with 5 bedrooms, Master on Main. Home features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Granite, S/S Appliances and Large Breakfast area.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1265 Willeo Creek Ct
1265 Willeo Creek Dr, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1632 sqft
Roswell High School District! - Really nice traditional home in a fantastic location. Kitchen and den loaded with sunlight overlooking patio and private, nearly flat backyard. Living room complete with nice brick fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Brookfield West
1 Unit Available
820 Oakhaven Drive
820 Oakhaven Drive, Roswell, GA
WOW! Renovated in recent years, ranch w/5 brms & 5-car garage. 2 of brms, bath and kitchenette in finished walk out terrance level with boat door could function as separate living suite.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
220 Park Bridge Lane
220 Park Bridge Lane, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2550 sqft
Gorgeous Modern Farmhouse Renovation walking distance to Canton St. Roswell. This home has everything you could dream of.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1085 Tuxedo Drive
1085 Tuxedo Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1532 sqft
Great 3 bedroom ranch in awesome location. Close to the elementary school and to restaurants and shopping on Canton Street in Roswell. Hardwood floors throughout, kitchen has great appliances and is open to family room with fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
390 Sheringham Ct
390 Sheringham Court, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,648
1648 sqft
Desired Roswell, only 2 miles from GA 400! Established neighborhood, lovely spacious rooms, and huge yard. Centennial High! Watch a virtual tour at: https://youtu.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
925 Crab Orchard Drive
925 Crab Orchard Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
NOT YOUR AVERAGE RENTAL! Renovated Kitchen, new bathrooms, new deck, smooth scraped ceilings, new light fixtures, new AC, fresh paint throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
431 Westside Dr
431 Westside Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1045 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch in downtown Roswell. All new interior. Nice neighborhood. Very convenient location. Walk to Canton Street

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7307 Richland Court
7307 Richland Court, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1642 sqft
Very nice townhouse, new carpet, newer appliances, new paint, huge finished basement - great for playrooms, storage or bedroom.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1020 Crabapple Parc Drive
1020 Crabapple Parc Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2352 sqft
Roswell home in popular Swim/Tennis community.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
515 S Kimberly Ct
515 South Kimberly Court, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1820 sqft
YOU WILL LOVE THE NEWLY RENOVATED LOOK IN THIS LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN RANCH. New photos coming soon! Love this sprawling ranch on quiet cul-de-sac off Old Alabama Rd minutes from GA 400. Children walk to Northwood Elementary.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1015 Lyndhurst Way
1015 Lyndhurst Way, Roswell, GA
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6659661 to view more pictures of this property. Wonderful traditional on private fenced lot.

June 2020 Roswell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Roswell Rent Report. Roswell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roswell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Roswell rents declined moderately over the past month

Roswell rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Roswell stand at $1,281 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,479 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Roswell's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Roswell over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Roswell

    As rents have fallen moderately in Roswell, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Roswell is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Roswell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,479 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Roswell.
    • While rents in Roswell fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Roswell than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $780, where Roswell is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

