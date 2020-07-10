Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

327 Luxury Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1005 Renaissance Trace
1005 Renaissance Trace, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1900 sqft
This end unit townhome is ideally located near downtown Roswell, the Avenue East Cobb, schools, Chattahoochee River, Chattahoochee Nature Center, and walking trails. Double master up plus additional bedroom and bath on lower level.

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2072 Merrimont Way
2072 Merrimont Way, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
End unit Townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Great location. Kitchen open to family room. Granite counter top. Excellent location. Minutes to Downtown Roswell. Rent includes outside maintenance, Water, Washer, Dryer, All appliances and HOA.

1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
105 Wavetree Drive
105 Wavetree Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2364 sqft
COMING SOON in July! One Mile from Historic Downtown Roswell! All Brick, Newly Renovated, Vast Ranch Home is located on ½ Acre Lot! Eat-in Kitchen includes New Granite Counter tops and Overlooks the Family Room.

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
170 Boulder Drive
170 Boulder Drive, Roswell, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
6500 sqft
Exquisite home in a sought-after location; Near historic downtown Roswell, shopping, excellent schools! Lots of space in this home with over 6,500 sqft! Gorgeous coffered ceilings with stunning ornate detailing throughout home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Horseshoe Bend
2600 Holcomb Springs Dr
2600 Holcomb Springs Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1696 sqft
This is a wonderful three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with large workshop/bonus room in the basement. There are wood floors on the main floor and a spacious balcony overlooking private wooded lot.

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Horseshoe Bend
3200 Brookside
3200 Brookside Drive, Roswell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3697 sqft
Located in prestigious fully $$$$ renovated Horseshoe Bend Country Club on cul-de-sac w/backyard overlooking golf course & in amazing Ponds/Waterfalls/Garden Style Brookside Community. Yard maintenance is included.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17 TH
17 South Atlanta Street, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
749 sqft
MODERN MIDTOWN 1 BED/ 1 BATH - 2 MONTHS FREE - Property Id: 282409 MODERN MIDTOWN 1BED/ 1BATH LUXURY HIGHRISE. Premium Finishes - Floor-to-Ceiling windows with amazing midtown views. Chef inspired kitchen. Infinity edge spa overlooking midtown.

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
525 Hollyberry Dr
525 Hollyberry Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2616 sqft
Regal ranch in Roswell, close to everything. Circular driveway w/majestic columns. Lots of square footage in this home w/extra storage room off garage. Huge kitchen w/storage bench and eat in area w/bay window. New refrigerator.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1275 Pine Valley Court
1275 Pine Valley Court, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1172 sqft
HISTORIC ROSWELL on a quiet cul-de-sac street enjoy the solitude of your carry out dinner from the area, on the large cathedral screened back porch, attend all the shopping, dining and events this area has to offer without the need to drive.

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
504 Warm Springs Circle
504 Warm Springs Circle, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Private End Unit! Level Acess! Bright and Open floor plan, Pool is right across the way, Sit on your front porch to view this wonderful wooded view, outdoor storage room, upgraded fixtures through out, split bedroom plan with both large walk-in

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
340 Tall Timbers Dr
340 Tall Timbers Drive, Roswell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2218 sqft
Available September 1, 2020 Maybe sooner if needed... Fabulous Renovated Home, Features New Carpet, New Paint, New High-End Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Bedroom has Double Trey Ceiling.

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1022 Kathleen Ct
1022 Kathleen Court, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
Fabulous Location. Easy walk to all the fun restaurants and shops of Canton Street and Downtown Roswell! Quiet and peaceful, yet easy walk to all the wonderful amenities Roswell Parks and Recreation offers too.

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Litchfield
905 Shepards Ct
905 Shepard Court, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,780
5054 sqft
This stunning & exceptional custom estate home is nestled on a 1.5-acre property. Masterfully designed open & spacious floor plan enhanced with gorgeous dark-stained hardwoods throughout, exquisite trim & finishes and soaring ceilings.

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
11810 Hardscrabble Trail
11810 Hardscrabble Trail, Roswell, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,250
3295 sqft
Stately brick home on large, level, lot with built in pool. New paint and carpet. Master with his and hers closets. All rooms are generously sized to provide comfortable living for the whole family.

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
980 Pine Grove Road
980 Pine Grove Rd, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
5889 sqft
In-gated, custom-designed estate. Great for entertaining & easy family living.Just minutes away from Historic Downtown of Roswell. Close to everything. High-end finishes and upgrades galore .New roof.

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
279 Devonshire Drive
279 Devonshire Drive, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1184 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN!!! RECENTLY PAINTED 2BRM/2 1/2 BATH TRADITIONAL TOWNHOUSE IN A DESIRE ALPHARETTA NEIGHBORHOOD. BRICK & FRAME CONSTRUCTION. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL. GREAT/DINING ROOM COMBO W/FIREPLACE.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1265 Willeo Creek Ct
1265 Willeo Creek Dr, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1632 sqft
Roswell High School District! - Really nice traditional home in a fantastic location. Kitchen and den loaded with sunlight overlooking patio and private, nearly flat backyard. Living room complete with nice brick fireplace.

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Brookfield West
820 Oakhaven Drive
820 Oakhaven Drive, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2212 sqft
WOW! Renovated in recent years, ranch w/5 brms & 5-car garage. 2 of brms, bath and kitchenette in finished walk out terrance level with boat door could function as separate living suite.

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
142 Old Ferry Way
142 Old Ferry Way, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1240 sqft
Town house in a Great Location. Just off Exit 7 on GA 400. Close to shopping, public transport. Quiet neighborhood. Tile floor on the main level. Carpet upstairs. Two bedroom each with private bath. Room mate floor plan. Brand new stove.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
431 Westside Dr
431 Westside Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1045 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch in downtown Roswell. All new interior. Nice neighborhood. Very convenient location. Walk to Canton Street

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
155 Willow Stream Court
155 Willow Stream Court, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1962 sqft
Nicely updated and maintained townhouse in Roswell. Open kitchen views dining and bright family room with fireplace. Private patio; yard extends to wooded area. Two large bedrooms with en suite baths, ideal for roommates.

1 of 28

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
515 S Kimberly Ct
515 South Kimberly Court, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1820 sqft
YOU WILL LOVE THE NEWLY RENOVATED LOOK IN THIS LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN RANCH. New photos coming soon! Love this sprawling ranch on quiet cul-de-sac off Old Alabama Rd minutes from GA 400. Children walk to Northwood Elementary.

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1015 Lyndhurst Way
1015 Lyndhurst Way, Roswell, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2416 sqft
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6659661 to view more pictures of this property. Wonderful traditional on private fenced lot.

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
8020 Cedar Cove
8020 Cedar Cove, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1344 sqft
Affordable contemporary home walking distance to downtown Roswell dining and entertainment. Wonderful family room with loft. New carpet and paint. Updated kitchen. New deck off of loft. Ready for move in

Welcome to the July 2020 Roswell Rent Report. Roswell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roswell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the July 2020 Roswell Rent Report. Roswell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roswell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Roswell rents decline sharply over the past month

Roswell rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Roswell stand at $1,270 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,467 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Roswell's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Roswell over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Roswell

    As rents have fallen moderately in Roswell, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Roswell is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Roswell's median two-bedroom rent of $1,467 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Roswell fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Roswell than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $782, where Roswell is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

