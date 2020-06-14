Apartment List
155 Apartments for rent in Roswell, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Roswell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Ellard
24 Units Available
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
68 Units Available
Avia Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1290 sqft
Avia Riverside is situated along the bluffs overlooking the Chattahoochee River in Historic Roswell. This ideal location is strategically located along GA-400 at the gateway to everything Atlanta has to offer.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$987
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1212 sqft
Spacious layouts with black appliances and modern kitchens. Fitness studio, sand volleyball court and refreshing pool. Close proximity to GA-400, shopping, dining, retail and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1214 sqft
Live in style in Roswell, Georgia, with new apartment homes and outstanding amenities. Easy access to restaurants, bars and shopping on Canton Street. Enjoy green space, a clubroom, fitness center, dog park and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1400 sqft
Located in a desirable area of Roswell, Georgia, close to the GA 120. Historic Roswell and upmarket shopping boutiques are nearby. Complex amenities include a health club, internet cafe and gated entrance.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1380 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1777 sqft
Canton Street is calling. At Vickers, modern luxury meets historic charm, sophistication meets convenience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
16 Units Available
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1157 sqft
Conveniently located to Roswell Town Center, The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge, GA promises a 24-hour maintained living experience with in-unit laundry and ample storage space. Enjoy parking and parcel-receiving convenience, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
95 Units Available
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1300 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments 30 minutes from Atlanta, GA. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy lake with nature trail, two pools, fitness center. Great school district.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
42 Units Available
Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,167
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1041 sqft
Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, new custom cabinetry, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. Hardwood plank flooring. Pet friendly. Private patio or balcony available.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
208 Warm Springs Circle
208 Warm Springs Circle, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
2BR/2BA condo in Roswell Springs - Beautiful 2 BR/2 BA condo, close to downtown Roswell and the Chattahoochee at Roswell Rd. Sustainable wood floors and fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen (SS appliances) and bathrooms, washer and dryer included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Saddle Creek
1 Unit Available
550 Hembree Road
550 Hembree Road, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1896 sqft
This classic ranch has been updated with neutral paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors. The floor plan of this home features a large family room, eat-in kitchen, formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
135 Spring Dr
135 Spring Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1775 sqft
$1,900/mo. 3BR/2Bath home within easy walking distance to Historic Roswell/Canton Street.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
206 Mill Creek Place
206 Mill Creek Place, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1240 sqft
Stop the Car! This Move In Ready Townhome offers 2 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms, a Brick Front, Fresh Paint, and New Sustainable-Hardwood floorings on the First and Second Floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1275 Pine Valley Court
1275 Pine Valley Court, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1172 sqft
HISTORIC ROSWELL on a quiet cul-de-sac street enjoy the solitude of your carry out dinner from the area, on the large cathedral screened back porch, attend all the shopping, dining and events this area has to offer without the need to drive.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12220 Asbury Park Drive
12220 Asbury Park Drive, Roswell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3666 sqft
Great Executive N'Borhood with Swim/Tennis in Top Rated Roswell HS District. Spacious home with 5 bedrooms, Master on Main. Home features hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Granite, S/S Appliances and Large Breakfast area.

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
220 Park Bridge Lane
220 Park Bridge Lane, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2550 sqft
Gorgeous Modern Farmhouse Renovation walking distance to Canton St. Roswell. This home has everything you could dream of.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1085 Tuxedo Drive
1085 Tuxedo Drive, Roswell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1532 sqft
Great 3 bedroom ranch in awesome location. Close to the elementary school and to restaurants and shopping on Canton Street in Roswell. Hardwood floors throughout, kitchen has great appliances and is open to family room with fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Roswell
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Dunwoody Panhandle
19 Units Available
Water's Edge
8601 Roberts Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1127 sqft
Recently renovated apartments located near the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Get ready for the day in a large bathroom with plenty of counter space or relax by the swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
98 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1463 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
22 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Echo at North Point Center
10105 Westside Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1442 sqft
Spacious layouts with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include athletic club, barbecue and grilling area, and fire pit. Located near GA-400.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Dunwoody Panhandle
23 Units Available
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1250 sqft
Welcome home! Preserve at Dunwoody is an elegant residential community with 1 and 2-bedroom newly renovated apartments in Atlanta, GA.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1303 sqft
Just a few yards from Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and modern, a fully equipped kitchen. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
City Guide for Roswell, GA

“There is so much highway construction in Atlanta, motorists have to wear hard hats. Rather than face another day in Atlanta traffic, a lot of people simply die to avoid it.” (-Lewis Grizzard)

Grizzard was onto something when he lamented Atlanta traffic in his typical Georgia humor style--that might explain why wealthy and comfortable suburbs like Roswell have popped up all around the big city, giving traffic-tired Georgians a refuge from the exhaust and horns. Roswell comes in as the eighth biggest city in the state, with a population of 88,000 residents. The winters are very mild and the summers are warm, averaging in the high 80s. With the median age at 36.9 years of age, and a notably low crime rate, beautiful neighborhoods, and great schools, it's an ideal place for young professionals and new families. In fact, in 2010, CNN ranked the city number 76 in the top 100 places to live in America. Maybe because of that, housing comes at a hefty price. But if you have the time and money to find a spot in Roswell, it's worth the expense.

Having trouble with Craigslist Roswell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Roswell, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Roswell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

