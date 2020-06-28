4625 Dellrose Drive

Come check out this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath brick house in convenient Dunwoody location! 3 cars garages (1 detached), basement, plenty of storage and a huge deck to bring the indoor out! Please email/txt to schedule a viewing :-)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
