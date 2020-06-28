All apartments in Dunwoody
4625 Dellrose Drive
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:53 AM

4625 Dellrose Drive

4625 Dellrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Dellrose Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Come check out this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath brick house in convenient Dunwoody location! 3 cars garages (1 detached), basement, plenty of storage and a huge deck to bring the indoor out! Please email/txt to schedule a viewing :-)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 Dellrose Drive have any available units?
4625 Dellrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4625 Dellrose Drive have?
Some of 4625 Dellrose Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 Dellrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Dellrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Dellrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4625 Dellrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4625 Dellrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4625 Dellrose Drive offers parking.
Does 4625 Dellrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4625 Dellrose Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Dellrose Drive have a pool?
No, 4625 Dellrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4625 Dellrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 4625 Dellrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Dellrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 Dellrose Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4625 Dellrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4625 Dellrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
