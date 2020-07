Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage package receiving trash valet 24hr maintenance conference room internet access internet cafe

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Welcome home! Located in prestigious Dunwoody, near Perimeter Mall, Bricks Perimeter Center combines world-class Craftsman style architecture with the best in community and residence amenities. We offer our residents top flight swimming facilities, and a state-of-the-art training and fitness center including weekly training classes. Open floor plans feature elegant 9' and 10' ceilings, wood flooring in select homes, granite countertops with tile backsplash and tiled bathrooms with double vanities. Lushly landscaped courtyards and formal gardens all make us the choice address for a gracious lifestyle. With a wide variety of unique floor plans ranging from studios to one, two and three bedrooms, come see your new home today!