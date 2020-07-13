/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
228 Apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA with pool
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
44 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,559
1797 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
$
18 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,208
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1559 sqft
Contemporary homes right near I-285. Community highlights include a hot tub, conference room, and pool table. Shop at nearby Perimeter Mall. Walk at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Dunwoody Village
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$912
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1133 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,167
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1271 sqft
Minutes from Georgetown Shopping Center with popular chain stores and restaurants. Amenities include media room, internet cafe, salt water pool and garden with koi pond. Nearest highway is GA 285.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
23 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
5 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1285 sqft
Prime central location close to Perimeter Mall, restaurants and open outdoor space. Beautiful community with resort-style pool, access gates and 24-hour gym. In-unit laundry and renovated gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
9 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1561 sqft
Riva, a timeless community renovated with custom finishes, offers the best of Atlanta at your doorstep. Live at Riva and you’re connected to all the top-tier neighborhoods, offices, retail, and cultural scenery that Dunwoody has to offer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1508 Old Springhouse Lane
1508 Old Spring House Ln, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,060
Location! Location! I-285 East Exit At Chamblee Dunwoody/N. Shallowford - Beautiful split level home, open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast area with a view to family room with new hardwood floors.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1850 Cotillion Drive
1850 Cotillion Drive, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perimeter area condo in gated community! Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in Madison Square. Large family room, Private balcony. Kitchen with tiled floor, Pantry, Disposal. Visit http://www.renterspowerhouse.com for more information.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1989 Wellesley Trace
1989 Wellesley Trace, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2477 sqft
Spacious 2 Level Home in Near Top Rated Schools - Check Out Our Amazing 3Bed/3Full Bath Home with Upgraded Kitchen!!! This spacious prestige 2 level home welcomes you with 2 story foyer and great open floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1508 Old Spring House Lane
1508 Old Spring House Lane, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1944 sqft
Location! Location! Nice corner lot, fenced yard, 2 car carport. Open spacious home. Vaulted ceiling, breakfast area. Entire lower level is master Bedroom suite. Hardwoods in living room.
1 of 89
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2383 Ledgewood Drive
2383 Ledgewood Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2892 sqft
ELEGANT, EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME. WONDERFUL MASTER SUITE W/ SPACIOUS WALKIN CLOSET. ENGINEER OWNER TAKES METICULOUS CARE OF WONDERFUL HOME. NEWER UPDATES THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS, ROOF, SEPARATE ZONED HVAC IN EACH ROOM.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Perimeter Center
11 Perimeter Center E
11 Perimeter Center East, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1097 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Dunwoody - Located behind Park Place and across from Perimeter Mall. Close to Marta transportation. Lovely two bedroom, two-bath unit with fireplace, stainless steel appliances, crown molding and deck.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5291 Manhasset Cove
5291 Manhasset Cove, Dunwoody, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2756 sqft
Prime location! Professional photos coming asap and in person showings will not begin until July 21 when current tenant has vacated. Ideally lease shall begin August 1st. This 5 bedroom executive home has lots of charm and many modern upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Dunwoody
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
$
76 Units Available
Perimeter Center
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,440
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1145 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bishop in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
$
72 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,281
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,427
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
27 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1355 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1088 sqft
Minutes from Perimeter Center. Also close to GA-400, I-285 and North Springs MARTA Station. Pet-friendly community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with private patios or balconies. Amenities include a swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
23 Units Available
North Brookhaven
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1161 sqft
Welcome to Cortland at the Hill, a community of luxury apartment homes at the very center of Atlanta's healthcare hub. Ideally located within walking distance of three major hospitals, Northside, Emory St.
Similar Pages
Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDunwoody 3 BedroomsDunwoody Accessible ApartmentsDunwoody Apartments with Balcony
Dunwoody Apartments with GarageDunwoody Apartments with GymDunwoody Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDunwoody Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDunwoody Apartments with ParkingDunwoody Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA