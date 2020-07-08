Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan ice maker oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments fire pit green community guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access nest technology online portal package receiving trash valet

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! 45Eighty Dunwoody is located just north of Atlanta, conveniently located in close proximity to I- 285 and Perimeter Mall. The Dunwoody area boasts a myriad of entertainment options, with Brook Run Park in our backyard and the Spruill Center for the Arts just minutes away. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes feature recently renovated interiors with a refrigerator, dishwasher, private veranda, and open living spaces with cozy fireplaces. Residents are invited to relax in the pool, take in the lush surroundings, and enjoy free Wi-Fi in our common areas. 45Eighty Dunwoody is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.