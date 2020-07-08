All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

45eighty Dunwoody

Open Now until 6pm
4580 Barclay Dr · (770) 763-7049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 371A · Avail. Jul 18

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 243B · Avail. Aug 31

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 362B · Avail. Aug 3

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 421B · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 341D · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 331A · Avail. Oct 9

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 45eighty Dunwoody.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! 45Eighty Dunwoody is located just north of Atlanta, conveniently located in close proximity to I- 285 and Perimeter Mall. The Dunwoody area boasts a myriad of entertainment options, with Brook Run Park in our backyard and the Spruill Center for the Arts just minutes away. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes feature recently renovated interiors with a refrigerator, dishwasher, private veranda, and open living spaces with cozy fireplaces. Residents are invited to relax in the pool, take in the lush surroundings, and enjoy free Wi-Fi in our common areas. 45Eighty Dunwoody is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: NO ADMIN FEE
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Valet trash included in rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
Dogs
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 45eighty Dunwoody have any available units?
45eighty Dunwoody has 9 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 45eighty Dunwoody have?
Some of 45eighty Dunwoody's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45eighty Dunwoody currently offering any rent specials?
45eighty Dunwoody is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45eighty Dunwoody pet-friendly?
Yes, 45eighty Dunwoody is pet friendly.
Does 45eighty Dunwoody offer parking?
Yes, 45eighty Dunwoody offers parking.
Does 45eighty Dunwoody have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45eighty Dunwoody offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45eighty Dunwoody have a pool?
Yes, 45eighty Dunwoody has a pool.
Does 45eighty Dunwoody have accessible units?
Yes, 45eighty Dunwoody has accessible units.
Does 45eighty Dunwoody have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45eighty Dunwoody has units with dishwashers.
Does 45eighty Dunwoody have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45eighty Dunwoody has units with air conditioning.

