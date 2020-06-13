297 Apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
$
15 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
43 Units Available
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1271 sqft
Minutes from Georgetown Shopping Center with popular chain stores and restaurants. Amenities include media room, internet cafe, salt water pool and garden with koi pond. Nearest highway is GA 285.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Perimeter Center
19 Units Available
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1559 sqft
Contemporary homes right near I-285. Community highlights include a hot tub, conference room, and pool table. Shop at nearby Perimeter Mall. Walk at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
46 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,059
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
64 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$974
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1797 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
26 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
7 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1580 sqft
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dunwoody Village
18 Units Available
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,042
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1133 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Perimeter Center
6 Units Available
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,123
1285 sqft
Prime central location close to Perimeter Mall, restaurants and open outdoor space. Beautiful community with resort-style pool, access gates and 24-hour gym. In-unit laundry and renovated gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1561 sqft
Riva, a timeless community renovated with custom finishes, offers the best of Atlanta at your doorstep. Live at Riva and you’re connected to all the top-tier neighborhoods, offices, retail, and cultural scenery that Dunwoody has to offer.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1745 Tamworth Court
1745 Tamworth Court, Dunwoody, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
4200 sqft
Culdesac NEW Construction in Dunwoody Club Forest! Walkable to Dunwoody Country Club or simply drive your golf cart! 10 ft ceilings | Kitchen opens to FP Great Rm w/ Built ins | Professional Thermadore Appl's, Quartz Counters, Cabinets to ceiling w/

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1602 Wellshire Lane
1602 Wellshire Lane, Dunwoody, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2700 sqft
Great two story Dunwoody traditional in Vanderlyn Elementary school district. Large living room, plus formal dining room and den with fireplace.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5660 Glenrich Drive
5660 Glenrich Drive, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1984 sqft
Adorable 4 sided brick Williamsburg style home!! 9 ft ceilings and hardwood floors throughout! 3 Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath home with lots of natural light and updated baths.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5566 Glenrich Court
5566 Glenrich Court, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1963 sqft
Adorable cape cod ranch for lease! 3 BR/ 2 BA on main level; 1 BR/ 1 BA, second kitchen, and den with fireplace on lower level! Bright kitchen, fireside main level den, updated baths! Culdesac, privated fenced yard, Mill Glen S/T membership option,

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4504 Orleans Dr
4504 Orleans Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2248 sqft
Solid, brick traditional home in convenient Dunwoody neighborhood, providing easy access to Perimeter Center/Ashford Dunwoody area, Northside Hospital, I-285 and GA-400.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1481 Valley View Manor
1481 Valley View Manor, Dunwoody, GA
6 Bedrooms
$5,750
6894 sqft
Imagine living on a private culdesac steps away from Dunwoody Village & Perimeter. Ideal location with incredible accessibility. Excellent Feng Sui. Stunning, light filled Brick & Stone John Willis home.

1 of 99

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2383 Ledgewood Dr
2383 Ledgewood Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2892 sqft
ELEGANT, EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME. WONDERFUL MASTER SUITE W/ SPACIOUS WALKIN CLOSET. ENGINEER OWNER TAKES METICULOUS CARE OF WONDERFUL HOME. NEWER UPDATES THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS, ROOF, SEPARATE ZONED HVAC IN EACH ROOM.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
11 Perimeter Center E
11 Perimeter Center East, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1097 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Dunwoody - Located behind Park Place and across from Perimeter Mall. Close to Marta transportation. Lovely two bedroom, two-bath unit with fireplace, stainless steel appliances, crown molding and deck.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dunwoody Village
1 Unit Available
4962 Village Terrace Dr
4962 Village Terrace Drive, Dunwoody, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2686 sqft
WALK TO DUNWOODY VILLAGE! GATED COMMUNITY ONLY 1 MILE FROM PERIMETER MALL; 4 SIDED BRICK WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN & UPPER LEVELS, BEDROOM OR OFFICE WITH FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL, FORMAL DINING ROOM, KITCHEN IS OPEN TO TWO STORY FAMILY

1 of 23

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
5530 Roberts Drive
5530 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2397 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home, located near great schools! Kitchen includes marble floors and marble backsplash, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. French doors to spacious deck and private fenced backyard. Ready to move in.

1 of 25

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
4730 Cypress Commons
4730 Cypress Commons, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1383 sqft
Best Gated Location at Perimeter in Dunwoody! Convenient to over 50 restaurants, Target, Perimeter Mall, other shopping, Marta & more! 2BR/2.5BA + Bonus Room TH located in lush courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Dunwoody
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
23 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1333 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dunwoody, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dunwoody renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

