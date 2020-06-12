/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
220 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Perimeter Center
6 Units Available
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1007 sqft
Prime central location close to Perimeter Mall, restaurants and open outdoor space. Beautiful community with resort-style pool, access gates and 24-hour gym. In-unit laundry and renovated gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
15 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1168 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
25 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1115 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
70 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1396 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
8 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1203 sqft
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
40 Units Available
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1271 sqft
Minutes from Georgetown Shopping Center with popular chain stores and restaurants. Amenities include media room, internet cafe, salt water pool and garden with koi pond. Nearest highway is GA 285.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
22 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Dunwoody Village
15 Units Available
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1133 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Perimeter Center
18 Units Available
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1110 sqft
Contemporary homes right near I-285. Community highlights include a hot tub, conference room, and pool table. Shop at nearby Perimeter Mall. Walk at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
46 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
21 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1359 sqft
Riva, a timeless community renovated with custom finishes, offers the best of Atlanta at your doorstep. Live at Riva and you’re connected to all the top-tier neighborhoods, offices, retail, and cultural scenery that Dunwoody has to offer.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
11 Perimeter Center E
11 Perimeter Center East, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1097 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Dunwoody - Located behind Park Place and across from Perimeter Mall. Close to Marta transportation. Lovely two bedroom, two-bath unit with fireplace, stainless steel appliances, crown molding and deck.
1 of 25
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
4730 Cypress Commons
4730 Cypress Commons, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1383 sqft
Best Gated Location at Perimeter in Dunwoody! Convenient to over 50 restaurants, Target, Perimeter Mall, other shopping, Marta & more! 2BR/2.5BA + Bonus Room TH located in lush courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Dunwoody
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1303 sqft
The Flats at North Springs are located in North Sandy Springs, GA. Units include terraces, open kitchens and floor plans, dishwashers, granite countertops, pantries, soaking tubs, and high 10' ceilings.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
18 Units Available
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1088 sqft
Minutes from Perimeter Center. Also close to GA-400, I-285 and North Springs MARTA Station. Pet-friendly community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with private patios or balconies. Amenities include a swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$924
937 sqft
Barrington Hills is a beautiful community nestled in a convenient location in Peachtree Corners that offers something for everyone.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Huntley Hills
24 Units Available
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1240 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
28 Units Available
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1078 sqft
Tranquil retreat within proximity to entertainment and convenience. Take advantage of resort-style amenities and luxury interior features that make living comfortable. Refreshing pool, car wash area and private patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1184 sqft
Hardwood floors, open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and large patios and balconies. Community amenities include lighted tennis courts, pool, outdoor kitchen, and valet trash. Within walking distance of MARTA.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
18 Units Available
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1222 sqft
Minutes from Route 19, near North Springs High School and Big Trees Forest Preserve. Convenient to I-75 and I-285. Recently renovated with dog park, grilling area, fire pit, pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
23 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1091 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Perimeter Center
18 Units Available
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1208 sqft
Contemporary homes with tiled backsplash, plank-style flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Community features include a saltwater swimming pool, cardio center and gaming room. Easy access to I-285. Close to the famous Perimeter Mall.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
988 sqft
Residents stay in shape at the tennis court and swimming pool. Located near beautiful creeks, this community offers easy access to I-85 and 285. Units feature balconies or patios, walk in closets and washer/dryer hookup.
Similar Pages
Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDunwoody 3 BedroomsDunwoody Accessible ApartmentsDunwoody Apartments with Balcony
Dunwoody Apartments with GarageDunwoody Apartments with GymDunwoody Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDunwoody Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDunwoody Apartments with ParkingDunwoody Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA