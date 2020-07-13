225 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA
32 Units Available
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1271 sqft
Minutes from Georgetown Shopping Center with popular chain stores and restaurants. Amenities include media room, internet cafe, salt water pool and garden with koi pond. Nearest highway is GA 285.
45 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,559
1797 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
18 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.
17 Units Available
Dunwoody Village
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$912
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1133 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
35 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
20 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,167
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
31 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
23 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
16 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,208
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1559 sqft
Contemporary homes right near I-285. Community highlights include a hot tub, conference room, and pool table. Shop at nearby Perimeter Mall. Walk at Murphey Candler Park.
5 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1285 sqft
Prime central location close to Perimeter Mall, restaurants and open outdoor space. Beautiful community with resort-style pool, access gates and 24-hour gym. In-unit laundry and renovated gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
9 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
7 Units Available
Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1561 sqft
Riva, a timeless community renovated with custom finishes, offers the best of Atlanta at your doorstep. Live at Riva and you’re connected to all the top-tier neighborhoods, offices, retail, and cultural scenery that Dunwoody has to offer.
1 Unit Available
4777 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
4777 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
Post Crossing Promo Code: 4777-P - Property Id: 312686 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 Unit Available
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
Riva Apartments PROMO CODE: 4685-R - Property Id: 312615 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
1 Unit Available
1850 Cotillion Drive
1850 Cotillion Drive, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perimeter area condo in gated community! Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in Madison Square. Large family room, Private balcony. Kitchen with tiled floor, Pantry, Disposal. Visit http://www.renterspowerhouse.com for more information.
1 Unit Available
5291 Manhasset Cove
5291 Manhasset Cove, Dunwoody, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2756 sqft
Prime location! Professional photos coming asap and in person showings will not begin until July 21 when current tenant has vacated. Ideally lease shall begin August 1st. This 5 bedroom executive home has lots of charm and many modern upgrades.
27 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1355 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
14 Units Available
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1088 sqft
Minutes from Perimeter Center. Also close to GA-400, I-285 and North Springs MARTA Station. Pet-friendly community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with private patios or balconies. Amenities include a swimming pool and tennis court.
75 Units Available
Perimeter Center
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,440
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1145 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bishop in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
74 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,281
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
23 Units Available
North Brookhaven
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1161 sqft
Welcome to Cortland at the Hill, a community of luxury apartment homes at the very center of Atlanta's healthcare hub. Ideally located within walking distance of three major hospitals, Northside, Emory St.
18 Units Available
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1682 sqft
The Flats at North Springs are located in North Sandy Springs, GA. Units include terraces, open kitchens and floor plans, dishwashers, granite countertops, pantries, soaking tubs, and high 10' ceilings.
17 Units Available
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1204 sqft
Barrington Hills is a beautiful community nestled in a convenient location in Peachtree Corners that offers something for everyone.
23 Units Available
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1078 sqft
Tranquil retreat within proximity to entertainment and convenience. Take advantage of resort-style amenities and luxury interior features that make living comfortable. Refreshing pool, car wash area and private patios and balconies.
