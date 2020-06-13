/
accessible apartments
147 Accessible Apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
15 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
7 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1580 sqft
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Perimeter Center
6 Units Available
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,123
1285 sqft
Prime central location close to Perimeter Mall, restaurants and open outdoor space. Beautiful community with resort-style pool, access gates and 24-hour gym. In-unit laundry and renovated gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Dunwoody
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1246 sqft
Online rent payment. Pool, outdoor kitchen, outdoor lounge with WiFi, shuffleboard, coffee bar. Select apartments have soaking tubs and double vanity; all units have wood-finish flooring, washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets. Pet friendly with bark park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Perimeter Center
6 Units Available
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
55 Units Available
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1623 sqft
Radius Sandy Springs has everything you’ve ever wanted in a home and more. Located just minutes from lively Sandy Springs and with easy access to GA-400, your lifestyle and traveling needs are right outside your door.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
North Brookhaven
26 Units Available
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1161 sqft
Welcome to Cortland at the Hill, a community of luxury apartment homes at the very center of Atlanta's healthcare hub. Ideally located within walking distance of three major hospitals, Northside, Emory St.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Huntley Hills
24 Units Available
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1435 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Dunwoody
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
Lenox
40 Units Available
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
1313 sqft
Green community. Super sleek apartments with solar shades and wine storage. High ceilings. Resort-style pool and Starbucks coffee bar on site. Rooftop deck with movie screen. Near Marie Sims Park.
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
Lenox Park
17 Units Available
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,963
1794 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub all on site. Property is located close to both I-85 and GA 400.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
Downtown Sandy Springs
25 Units Available
Modera Sandy Springs
6125 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,323
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1168 sqft
Modern apartments with wood plank-style floors, a keyless entry system and pendant lighting. Tenants can enjoy a juice bar, movie lawn and saltwater pool. Close to I-295. Near Perimeter Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Sandy Springs
445 Units Available
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,529
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1162 sqft
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
62 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,360
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sexton Woods
76 Units Available
Solis Carraway
5126 Peachtree Boulevard, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1261 sqft
A NEW CHAPTER IN SPLENDID LIVING. A dazzling new approach to luxury living has arrived in Chamblee.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1303 sqft
Just a few yards from Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and modern, a fully equipped kitchen. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1252 sqft
High-end fitness center, laundry room, pool and tennis courts available. Handicapped-friendly apartments offer air conditioning, wood floors and extra storage. Short-term leases offered. Stroll 2 miles to Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highpoint
24 Units Available
Stratford
5479 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
969 sqft
Just minutes from I-25 and GA 400, so convenient for commuters. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with pool, dog park, courtyard and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,390
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with convenient access to I-85 and I-285 interchange. Walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community features putting green, fire pit, courtyard and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1028 sqft
The Columns at Peachtree Corners is conveniently located in Norcross with easy access to both I-85 and I-285.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
49 Units Available
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Peachtree Corners in Peachtree Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
Horseshoe Bend
33 Units Available
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1316 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments offer walk-in closets and the convenience of washer and dryer connections in every unit. Community amenities include tennis courts, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located near East Roswell Park.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Dunwoody Panhandle
22 Units Available
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1250 sqft
Welcome home! Preserve at Dunwoody is an elegant residential community with 1 and 2-bedroom newly renovated apartments in Atlanta, GA.
