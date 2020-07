Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub trash valet valet service cats allowed elevator garage conference room internet access

Welcome to Bell Perimeter Center, a new upscale midrise apartment community in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Atlanta, GA. With ideal access to Georgia 400, I-285, I-75, and I-85, Bell Perimeter Center's central location enables you to take advantage of Atlanta's extensive transportation network. Experience some of Atlanta's most upscale retail including the Perimeter Mall, Lenox Square Mall, and Phipps Plaza which are a short drive from the community.



Our spacious, open-concept one, two and three bedrooms apartments boast elegant features including stainless steel appliances, spa-style bathrooms with garden tubs, and expansive kitchen islands with granite countertops. The residents at Bell Perimeter Center enjoy two sparkling swimming pools with sun decks, a fitness studio, morning coffee and juice bar, outdoor courtyards with BBQ grilling areas and a resident lounge area. Discover Apartment Living At Its Best(R) and reserve your new home today!