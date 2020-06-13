Apartment List
dog friendly apartments
205 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA

205 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA

Finding an apartment in Dunwoody that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Dunwoody Village
18 Units Available
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,042
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1133 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
44 Units Available
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1271 sqft
Minutes from Georgetown Shopping Center with popular chain stores and restaurants. Amenities include media room, internet cafe, salt water pool and garden with koi pond. Nearest highway is GA 285.
Perimeter Center
20 Units Available
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1559 sqft
Contemporary homes right near I-285. Community highlights include a hot tub, conference room, and pool table. Shop at nearby Perimeter Mall. Walk at Murphey Candler Park.
48 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
21 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,059
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,058
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Perimeter Center
6 Units Available
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,514
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,116
1285 sqft
Prime central location close to Perimeter Mall, restaurants and open outdoor space. Beautiful community with resort-style pool, access gates and 24-hour gym. In-unit laundry and renovated gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
21 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
7 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1580 sqft
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
15 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.
64 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1797 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
26 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
6 Units Available
Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1561 sqft
Riva, a timeless community renovated with custom finishes, offers the best of Atlanta at your doorstep. Live at Riva and you’re connected to all the top-tier neighborhoods, offices, retail, and cultural scenery that Dunwoody has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Dunwoody
Perimeter Center
39 Units Available
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1501 sqft
Peachtree Dunwoody Place Apartments in Sandy Springs, GA, are near all the Perimeter Center attractions. Units feature renovated bathrooms with granite countertops, updated kitchens and balconies.
9 Units Available
Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1246 sqft
Online rent payment. Pool, outdoor kitchen, outdoor lounge with WiFi, shuffleboard, coffee bar. Select apartments have soaking tubs and double vanity; all units have wood-finish flooring, washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets. Pet friendly with bark park.
Perimeter Center
20 Units Available
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,140
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1208 sqft
Contemporary homes with tiled backsplash, plank-style flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Community features include a saltwater swimming pool, cardio center and gaming room. Easy access to I-285. Close to the famous Perimeter Mall.
Perimeter Center
6 Units Available
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
23 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1333 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
20 Units Available
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Flats at North Springs are located in North Sandy Springs, GA. Units include terraces, open kitchens and floor plans, dishwashers, granite countertops, pantries, soaking tubs, and high 10' ceilings.
Perimeter Center
33 Units Available
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,376
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1247 sqft
Luxury apartments contain custom cabinetry, oversized soaking tubs and porcelain tile. Community offers cabana seating, swimming pool and courtyards. Located a half-mile from the Dunwoody MARTA station.
19 Units Available
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments in Sandy Springs with easy access to GA-400 and I-285. Close proximity to Perimeter Mall. Community amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Recently renovated apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
19 Units Available
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1088 sqft
Minutes from Perimeter Center. Also close to GA-400, I-285 and North Springs MARTA Station. Pet-friendly community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with private patios or balconies. Amenities include a swimming pool and tennis court.
21 Units Available
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1204 sqft
Barrington Hills is a beautiful community nestled in a convenient location in Peachtree Corners that offers something for everyone.
Huntley Hills
23 Units Available
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1435 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
28 Units Available
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1078 sqft
Tranquil retreat within proximity to entertainment and convenience. Take advantage of resort-style amenities and luxury interior features that make living comfortable. Refreshing pool, car wash area and private patios and balconies.
City Guide for Dunwoody, GA

"Oh, Atlanta, I hear you calling. Im going back to you one fine day. No need to worry. There aint no hurry [...]" ("Oh, Atlanta" by Alison Krauss_) _If you live in Dunwoody, Georgia, you can easily go back to Atlanta one fine day because it is only 17 miles from the major metropolitan area.

Dunwoody is an upscale community with an upscale Perimeter Mall and an upscale Perimeter Center business district. It is filled with Fortune 500 companies, executives, attorneys, shoppers and cappuccino sippers. Everyone knows that executives don’t like anyone bossing them around because they are the bosses, so the residents voted to form a city in 2008. How neat is that? Now they can boss themselves around. With a well-groomed population of slightly more than 42,000, Dunwoody hums with the sound of expensive cars, bouncing tennis balls and swiped gold cards. It does make a nod to the great outdoors with the Dunwoody Nature Center, and there is an active arts and cultural community, including the North DeKalb Cultural Center. It hosts the Stage Door Players and offers various arts classes to the talented or the bored.

Having trouble with Craigslist Dunwoody? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dunwoody, GA

Finding an apartment in Dunwoody that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

