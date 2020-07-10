/
apartments with washer dryer
193 Apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
36 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Dunwoody Village
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$945
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1133 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
30 Units Available
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,234
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1271 sqft
Minutes from Georgetown Shopping Center with popular chain stores and restaurants. Amenities include media room, internet cafe, salt water pool and garden with koi pond. Nearest highway is GA 285.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,208
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1559 sqft
Contemporary homes right near I-285. Community highlights include a hot tub, conference room, and pool table. Shop at nearby Perimeter Mall. Walk at Murphey Candler Park.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
18 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
34 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1285 sqft
Prime central location close to Perimeter Mall, restaurants and open outdoor space. Beautiful community with resort-style pool, access gates and 24-hour gym. In-unit laundry and renovated gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
8 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4777 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
4777 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
Post Crossing Promo Code: 4777-P - Property Id: 312686 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
Riva Apartments PROMO CODE: 4685-R - Property Id: 312615 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
1850 Cotillion Drive
1850 Cotillion Drive, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perimeter area condo in gated community! Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in Madison Square. Large family room, Private balcony. Kitchen with tiled floor, Pantry, Disposal. Visit http://www.renterspowerhouse.com for more information.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1443 Cedarhurst Drive
1443 Cedarhurst Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2464 sqft
Available August 7, 2020. This elegantly remodeled executive home is within walking distance of Vanderlyn Elementary, Dunwoody HS, and Dunwoody Village.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2383 Ledgewood Drive
2383 Ledgewood Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2892 sqft
ELEGANT, EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME. WONDERFUL MASTER SUITE W/ SPACIOUS WALKIN CLOSET. ENGINEER OWNER TAKES METICULOUS CARE OF WONDERFUL HOME. NEWER UPDATES THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS, ROOF, SEPARATE ZONED HVAC IN EACH ROOM.
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
Perimeter Center
4730 Cypress Commons
4730 Cypress Commons, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1383 sqft
Best Gated Location at Perimeter in Dunwoody! Convenient to over 50 restaurants, Target, Perimeter Mall, other shopping, Marta & more! 2BR/2.5BA + Bonus Room TH located in lush courtyard.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Perimeter Center
11 Perimeter Center E
11 Perimeter Center East, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1097 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Dunwoody - Located behind Park Place and across from Perimeter Mall. Close to Marta transportation. Lovely two bedroom, two-bath unit with fireplace, stainless steel appliances, crown molding and deck.
Results within 1 mile of Dunwoody
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
40 Units Available
The Branches
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
1216 sqft
Located in Perimeter Center, close to the North Springs MARTA. Community has nature trails and an electric car charging station. Units feature water-efficient plumbing fixtures, energy efficient appliances and are NEST-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
Huntley Hills
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1435 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1410 sqft
Hardwood floors, open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and large patios and balconies. Community amenities include lighted tennis courts, pool, outdoor kitchen, and valet trash. Within walking distance of MARTA.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Perimeter Center
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,050
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1208 sqft
Contemporary homes with tiled backsplash, plank-style flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Community features include a saltwater swimming pool, cardio center and gaming room. Easy access to I-285. Close to the famous Perimeter Mall.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1682 sqft
The Flats at North Springs are located in North Sandy Springs, GA. Units include terraces, open kitchens and floor plans, dishwashers, granite countertops, pantries, soaking tubs, and high 10' ceilings.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1246 sqft
Online rent payment. Pool, outdoor kitchen, outdoor lounge with WiFi, shuffleboard, coffee bar. Select apartments have soaking tubs and double vanity; all units have wood-finish flooring, washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets. Pet friendly with bark park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
52 Units Available
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1623 sqft
Radius Sandy Springs has everything you’ve ever wanted in a home and more. Located just minutes from lively Sandy Springs and with easy access to GA-400, your lifestyle and traveling needs are right outside your door.
