159 Apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA with garage

Dunwoody apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
65 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1797 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
Perimeter Center
19 Units Available
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1559 sqft
Contemporary homes right near I-285. Community highlights include a hot tub, conference room, and pool table. Shop at nearby Perimeter Mall. Walk at Murphey Candler Park.
26 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
Dunwoody Village
18 Units Available
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,042
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1133 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
$
21 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,059
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,058
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Perimeter Center
6 Units Available
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,514
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,116
1285 sqft
Prime central location close to Perimeter Mall, restaurants and open outdoor space. Beautiful community with resort-style pool, access gates and 24-hour gym. In-unit laundry and renovated gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
7 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1580 sqft
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
$
15 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.

1 Unit Available
1745 Tamworth Court
1745 Tamworth Court, Dunwoody, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
4200 sqft
Culdesac NEW Construction in Dunwoody Club Forest! Walkable to Dunwoody Country Club or simply drive your golf cart! 10 ft ceilings | Kitchen opens to FP Great Rm w/ Built ins | Professional Thermadore Appl's, Quartz Counters, Cabinets to ceiling w/

1 Unit Available
5660 Glenrich Drive
5660 Glenrich Drive, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1984 sqft
Adorable 4 sided brick Williamsburg style home!! 9 ft ceilings and hardwood floors throughout! 3 Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath home with lots of natural light and updated baths.

1 Unit Available
5566 Glenrich Court
5566 Glenrich Court, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1963 sqft
Adorable cape cod ranch for lease! 3 BR/ 2 BA on main level; 1 BR/ 1 BA, second kitchen, and den with fireplace on lower level! Bright kitchen, fireside main level den, updated baths! Culdesac, privated fenced yard, Mill Glen S/T membership option,

1 Unit Available
4504 Orleans Dr
4504 Orleans Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2248 sqft
Solid, brick traditional home in convenient Dunwoody neighborhood, providing easy access to Perimeter Center/Ashford Dunwoody area, Northside Hospital, I-285 and GA-400.

1 Unit Available
4875 Valley View Court
4875 Valley View Court, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
Completely renovated, move-in ready ranch on picturesque culdesac lot. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths all on one floor! Fabulous, bright sunroom off of kitchen is perfect for an additional living space / playroom.

1 Unit Available
1481 Valley View Manor
1481 Valley View Manor, Dunwoody, GA
6 Bedrooms
$5,750
6894 sqft
Imagine living on a private culdesac steps away from Dunwoody Village & Perimeter. Ideal location with incredible accessibility. Excellent Feng Sui. Stunning, light filled Brick & Stone John Willis home.

1 Unit Available
2383 Ledgewood Dr
2383 Ledgewood Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2892 sqft
ELEGANT, EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME. WONDERFUL MASTER SUITE W/ SPACIOUS WALKIN CLOSET. ENGINEER OWNER TAKES METICULOUS CARE OF WONDERFUL HOME. NEWER UPDATES THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS, ROOF, SEPARATE ZONED HVAC IN EACH ROOM.

Dunwoody Village
1 Unit Available
4962 Village Terrace Dr
4962 Village Terrace Drive, Dunwoody, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2686 sqft
WALK TO DUNWOODY VILLAGE! GATED COMMUNITY ONLY 1 MILE FROM PERIMETER MALL; 4 SIDED BRICK WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN & UPPER LEVELS, BEDROOM OR OFFICE WITH FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL, FORMAL DINING ROOM, KITCHEN IS OPEN TO TWO STORY FAMILY

Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
4730 Cypress Commons
4730 Cypress Commons, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1383 sqft
Best Gated Location at Perimeter in Dunwoody! Convenient to over 50 restaurants, Target, Perimeter Mall, other shopping, Marta & more! 2BR/2.5BA + Bonus Room TH located in lush courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Dunwoody
18 Units Available
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments in Sandy Springs with easy access to GA-400 and I-285. Close proximity to Perimeter Mall. Community amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Recently renovated apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
24 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$776
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Perimeter Center
4 Units Available
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
20 Units Available
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Flats at North Springs are located in North Sandy Springs, GA. Units include terraces, open kitchens and floor plans, dishwashers, granite countertops, pantries, soaking tubs, and high 10' ceilings.
Perimeter Center
33 Units Available
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,376
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1247 sqft
Luxury apartments contain custom cabinetry, oversized soaking tubs and porcelain tile. Community offers cabana seating, swimming pool and courtyards. Located a half-mile from the Dunwoody MARTA station.
19 Units Available
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1088 sqft
Minutes from Perimeter Center. Also close to GA-400, I-285 and North Springs MARTA Station. Pet-friendly community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with private patios or balconies. Amenities include a swimming pool and tennis court.
28 Units Available
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1078 sqft
Tranquil retreat within proximity to entertainment and convenience. Take advantage of resort-style amenities and luxury interior features that make living comfortable. Refreshing pool, car wash area and private patios and balconies.
City Guide for Dunwoody, GA

"Oh, Atlanta, I hear you calling. Im going back to you one fine day. No need to worry. There aint no hurry [...]" ("Oh, Atlanta" by Alison Krauss_) _If you live in Dunwoody, Georgia, you can easily go back to Atlanta one fine day because it is only 17 miles from the major metropolitan area.

Dunwoody is an upscale community with an upscale Perimeter Mall and an upscale Perimeter Center business district. It is filled with Fortune 500 companies, executives, attorneys, shoppers and cappuccino sippers. Everyone knows that executives don’t like anyone bossing them around because they are the bosses, so the residents voted to form a city in 2008. How neat is that? Now they can boss themselves around. With a well-groomed population of slightly more than 42,000, Dunwoody hums with the sound of expensive cars, bouncing tennis balls and swiped gold cards. It does make a nod to the great outdoors with the Dunwoody Nature Center, and there is an active arts and cultural community, including the North DeKalb Cultural Center. It hosts the Stage Door Players and offers various arts classes to the talented or the bored.

Having trouble with Craigslist Dunwoody? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

