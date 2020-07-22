/
/
/
the branches
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
217 Apartments for rent in The Branches, Dunwoody, GA
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
34 Units Available
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1234 sqft
Located in Perimeter Center, close to the North Springs MARTA. Community has nature trails and an electric car charging station. Units feature water-efficient plumbing fixtures, energy efficient appliances and are NEST-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Peachtree Hollow Court NE
216 Peachtree Hollow Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1557 sqft
Outstanding Sandy Springs Location! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath nestled in quiet community! Schools: Woodland E.S., Sandy Springs M.S., North Springs H.S. Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
306 Hollyfax Circle
306 Hollyfax Circle Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1518 sqft
Excellent location, in the heart of Sandy Springs, close to Perimeter, Marta, GA 400 & 285. Small quiet community with pool & tennis. Open Floor Plan.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
35 Units Available
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,284
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,487
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1314 sqft
Several shopping opportunities are located within walking distance of your apartment, which features granite counters and hardwood floors. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1681 sqft
In the heart of the Perimeter Center area in Atlanta, Glen Lake Apartments offer luxury units with access to all the shopping and dining you could hope for. Fitness center and zen garden on site.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$942
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,043
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1133 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,118
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1682 sqft
The Flats at North Springs are located in North Sandy Springs, GA. Units include terraces, open kitchens and floor plans, dishwashers, granite countertops, pantries, soaking tubs, and high 10' ceilings.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
23 Units Available
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments in Sandy Springs with easy access to GA-400 and I-285. Close proximity to Perimeter Mall. Community amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Recently renovated apartment features private patio and washer-dryer hookups.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1078 sqft
Tranquil retreat within proximity to entertainment and convenience. Take advantage of resort-style amenities and luxury interior features that make living comfortable. Refreshing pool, car wash area and private patios and balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
48 Units Available
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1623 sqft
Radius Sandy Springs has everything you’ve ever wanted in a home and more. Located just minutes from lively Sandy Springs and with easy access to GA-400, your lifestyle and traveling needs are right outside your door.
Last updated July 22 at 06:20 PM
24 Units Available
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,821
1560 sqft
Where distinctive luxury meets elegant design and convenience. Breathtaking nature views accompany comfortable apartments with features such as granite counters, unique hardwood flooring and relaxing patio or balcony. Upscale amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1410 sqft
Hardwood floors, open kitchens, stainless steel appliances and large patios and balconies. Community amenities include lighted tennis courts, pool, outdoor kitchen, and valet trash. Within walking distance of MARTA.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1438 sqft
Minutes from Route 19, near North Springs High School and Big Trees Forest Preserve. Convenient to I-75 and I-285. Recently renovated with dog park, grilling area, fire pit, pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,514
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1285 sqft
Prime central location close to Perimeter Mall, restaurants and open outdoor space. Beautiful community with resort-style pool, access gates and 24-hour gym. In-unit laundry and renovated gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
39 Units Available
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1084 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1501 sqft
Peachtree Dunwoody Place Apartments in Sandy Springs, GA, are near all the Perimeter Center attractions. Units feature renovated bathrooms with granite countertops, updated kitchens and balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1304 Old Hammond Chase 1304
1304 Old Hammond Chase, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1339 sqft
Sophisticated living in sought after Sandy Springs - Property Id: 12800 Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is sophisticated living in sought after Sandy Springs.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4777 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
4777 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
Post Crossing Promo Code: 4777-P - Property Id: 312686 CALL NOW! RECEIVE BEST OFFERS WITH-IN 30DAYS. Speak with your live personal assistant today. Ours of Operations Mon - Fri 9 am to 5 pm. Sat.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
605 Dalrymple Road
605 Dalrymple Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
SPACIOUS DUPLEX STYLE HOME - Property Id: 73056 Only two units on a HUGE lot with space to roam.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
67 Weston Dr
67 Weston Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2240 sqft
- Weston Drive is a townhouse in Sandy Springs, GA 30328. This 2,240 square foot townhouse sits on a 958 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This property was built in 2016.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
406 Granville Ct
406 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Atlanta Condo For Rent, 1 Bdrm, 1 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available now! Adorable condo located in Granville Condominiums, the perfect location less than 1/2 mile to GA-400- inside the perimeter! Gated community with swim & fitness
Last updated July 22 at 07:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1265 Mount Vernon Highway
1265 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter, a tranquil and beautifully landscaped luxury apartment community convenient to all that the Perimeter area has to offer.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5101 Mount Vernon Way
5101 Mount Vernon Way, Dunwoody, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3100 sqft
Call Kevin with Northpoint Asset Management @ 404-513-8393 $45 per adult application to be filled out at www.northpointam.com 4 bedrooms upstairs 1 bedroom downstairs and extra bonus room/office/bedroom. 3 bathrooms. Hardwood floors..
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
306 Granville Ct Ne
306 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1032 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Atlanta. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.
