furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM
98 Furnished Apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,059
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,058
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Results within 1 mile of Dunwoody
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
24 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$776
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Perimeter Center
4 Units Available
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Perimeter Center
1 Unit Available
795 Hammond Drive
795 Hammond Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience Galore! Walk to shops, restaurants, and Hammond Park, plus your own on-site restaurant, gym, dry cleaners, laundry, pool, tennis courts, and dog park. New Pool Complex coming 2021.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
1853 Remington Road
1853 Remington Road, Brookhaven, GA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
4000 sqft
Amazing fully furnished home in Chamblee! Perfect open floor plan great for entertaining! Features include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, amazing oversized master with master spa bath. Private backyard fenced.
Results within 5 miles of Dunwoody
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
17 Units Available
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1658 sqft
Residents of this community are only minutes from catching a Centennial High football game at the stadium. Easy access to Northpoint Mall and Adventure Park. Community features a pool and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
$
23 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
45 Units Available
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$773
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
On the banks of the Chattahoochee River. This premier community offers easy access to I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature a washer and dryer, granite-style countertops, and ample closets. On-site fitness, pools, and sports court.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dresden East
23 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Highpoint
16 Units Available
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1188 sqft
Distinctive apartment homes with oil-rubbed bronze hardware, 10-foot ceilings and garden showers/tubs. Ample onsite amenities, including an elegant clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and a breakfast/coffee bar. Near Chastain Park Ampitheatre. Close to I-285.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sexton Woods
11 Units Available
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,380
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Perimeter Center
9 Units Available
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1434 sqft
Luxury homes featuring linen closets, designer flooring, and granite countertops. Close to I-285, this pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool, barbecue stations, and an expansive fitness club for residents.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Sandy Springs ITP
129 Units Available
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
North Buckhead
41 Units Available
Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,185
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1181 sqft
Community amenities include stunning resident lounge, onsite wellness studio, and pool with cabanas. Units feature kitchens with granite, steel, and elegant design. Located with easy access to GA 400 and major interstates.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated April 14 at 04:17pm
86 Units Available
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,026
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1024 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just minutes from downtown Atlanta. Stainless steel kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in roomy accommodations. Furnished units available. Community amenities include wine room, coffee bar, pool and elevator.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Buckhead
1 Unit Available
653 Loridans Drive NE
653 Loridans Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1979 sqft
Furnished Mid/Mod Home - Short Term Rental - Furnished Mid/Mod home available for SHORT or LONG term rent. Classic North Buckhead (located between Chastain Park and Brookhaven) Mid-Mod 3 br/2 ba ranch sleeps 7.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Buckhead
1 Unit Available
3340 Peachtree Rd
3340 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1237 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Luxurious Buckhead 2/2 High-Rise Condo - Property Id: 287992 2BR / 2Ba 1245ft2 available jun 15 application fee details: $50 app fee for credit and processing cats are OK - purrr dogs are OK - wooof furnished condo w/d in
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Sandy Springs ITP
1 Unit Available
315 Glen Lake Drive Nw
315 Glen Lake Drive Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3500 sqft
Live like a King or Queen in this luxurious celebrity guest home with a perfect location for any professionals stay.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Buckhead
1 Unit Available
150 Old Ivy Road NE
150 Old Ivy Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1500 sqft
Monthly or Weekly Rental- Fully Furnished w/ towels & everything you need. Fully furnished with luxurious bedding and great furniture.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ridgedale Park
1 Unit Available
3491 Roxboro Road
3491 Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Location and Ultimate luxury n contemporary Townhouse! Furnished !! Beautiful and never lived in executive rental in the heart of Buckhead. City living at its best !!.
1 of 29
Last updated May 29 at 02:44am
North Buckhead
1 Unit Available
410 Allison Drive Northeast
410 Allison Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,315
1673 sqft
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 68
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ashford Park
1 Unit Available
3742 Clairmont Road
3742 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
2750 sqft
Appointment Only! Perfect FURNISHED Atlanta & Brookhaven Location! Great rental mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta! Recently Renovated with
