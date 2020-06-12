/
3 bedroom apartments
230 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA
Dunwoody Village
18 Units Available
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1487 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
15 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.
Perimeter Center
6 Units Available
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,123
1285 sqft
Prime central location close to Perimeter Mall, restaurants and open outdoor space. Beautiful community with resort-style pool, access gates and 24-hour gym. In-unit laundry and renovated gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
25 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
68 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1797 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
7 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1580 sqft
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
22 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Perimeter Center
20 Units Available
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1559 sqft
Contemporary homes right near I-285. Community highlights include a hot tub, conference room, and pool table. Shop at nearby Perimeter Mall. Walk at Murphey Candler Park.
23 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,208
1630 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
6 Units Available
Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1561 sqft
Riva, a timeless community renovated with custom finishes, offers the best of Atlanta at your doorstep. Live at Riva and you’re connected to all the top-tier neighborhoods, offices, retail, and cultural scenery that Dunwoody has to offer.
1 Unit Available
5101 Mount Vernon Way
5101 Mount Vernon Way, Dunwoody, GA
Call Kevin with Northpoint Asset Management @ 404-513-8393 $45 per adult application to be filled out at www.northpointam.com 4 bedrooms upstairs 1 bedroom downstairs and extra bonus room/office/bedroom. 3 bathrooms. Hardwood floors..
1 Unit Available
1745 Tamworth Court
1745 Tamworth Court, Dunwoody, GA
Culdesac NEW Construction in Dunwoody Club Forest! Walkable to Dunwoody Country Club or simply drive your golf cart! 10 ft ceilings | Kitchen opens to FP Great Rm w/ Built ins | Professional Thermadore Appl's, Quartz Counters, Cabinets to ceiling w/
1 Unit Available
1602 Wellshire Lane
1602 Wellshire Lane, Dunwoody, GA
Great two story Dunwoody traditional in Vanderlyn Elementary school district. Large living room, plus formal dining room and den with fireplace.
1 Unit Available
2471 GLENBONNIE Drive
2471 Glenbonnie Drive, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1442 sqft
Move in Ready.Ranch style home w/ sunroom. Phenomal location, close to Brookside park.
1 Unit Available
5047 Hensley Drive
5047 Hensley Drive, Dunwoody, GA
Great ranch walking distance to Vanderlyn Elementary and Dunwoody High. Vaulted entry and great room. Updated kitchen. Spacious master. Fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
5660 Glenrich Drive
5660 Glenrich Drive, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1984 sqft
Adorable 4 sided brick Williamsburg style home!! 9 ft ceilings and hardwood floors throughout! 3 Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath home with lots of natural light and updated baths.
1 Unit Available
5566 Glenrich Court
5566 Glenrich Court, Dunwoody, GA
Adorable cape cod ranch for lease! 3 BR/ 2 BA on main level; 1 BR/ 1 BA, second kitchen, and den with fireplace on lower level! Bright kitchen, fireside main level den, updated baths! Culdesac, privated fenced yard, Mill Glen S/T membership option,
1 Unit Available
4697 Devonshire Road
4697 Devonshire Road, Dunwoody, GA
New Architectural Roof and Gutters. New paint inside and out. The kitchen features walnut cabinets, granite counter tops, stone backsplash, stainless appliances and french sink. Hardwood floors and privacy blinds entire home.
1 Unit Available
4935 N Peachtree Road
4935 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, GA
***Utilities included*** Location Location Location! A desirable Dunwoody location, Master on main, Walking distance to Schools, Ariel Congregation, Parks, and just minutes away from JCC and Highways/Interstates, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout,
1 Unit Available
4504 Orleans Dr
4504 Orleans Drive, Dunwoody, GA
Solid, brick traditional home in convenient Dunwoody neighborhood, providing easy access to Perimeter Center/Ashford Dunwoody area, Northside Hospital, I-285 and GA-400.
1 Unit Available
4875 Valley View Court
4875 Valley View Court, Dunwoody, GA
Completely renovated, move-in ready ranch on picturesque culdesac lot. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths all on one floor! Fabulous, bright sunroom off of kitchen is perfect for an additional living space / playroom.
1 Unit Available
1481 Valley View Manor
1481 Valley View Manor, Dunwoody, GA
Imagine living on a private culdesac steps away from Dunwoody Village & Perimeter. Ideal location with incredible accessibility. Excellent Feng Sui. Stunning, light filled Brick & Stone John Willis home.
1 Unit Available
2383 Ledgewood Dr
2383 Ledgewood Drive, Dunwoody, GA
ELEGANT, EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME. WONDERFUL MASTER SUITE W/ SPACIOUS WALKIN CLOSET. ENGINEER OWNER TAKES METICULOUS CARE OF WONDERFUL HOME. NEWER UPDATES THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS, ROOF, SEPARATE ZONED HVAC IN EACH ROOM.
Dunwoody Village
1 Unit Available
4962 Village Terrace Dr
4962 Village Terrace Drive, Dunwoody, GA
WALK TO DUNWOODY VILLAGE! GATED COMMUNITY ONLY 1 MILE FROM PERIMETER MALL; 4 SIDED BRICK WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN & UPPER LEVELS, BEDROOM OR OFFICE WITH FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL, FORMAL DINING ROOM, KITCHEN IS OPEN TO TWO STORY FAMILY
