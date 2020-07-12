Apartment List
302 Apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dunwoody apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...





17 Units Available
Dunwoody Village
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$912
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1133 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.





35 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.





46 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,559
1797 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.






18 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.






20 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,167
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.





31 Units Available
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1271 sqft
Minutes from Georgetown Shopping Center with popular chain stores and restaurants. Amenities include media room, internet cafe, salt water pool and garden with koi pond. Nearest highway is GA 285.





31 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.






23 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.





16 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,208
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1559 sqft
Contemporary homes right near I-285. Community highlights include a hot tub, conference room, and pool table. Shop at nearby Perimeter Mall. Walk at Murphey Candler Park.





5 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1285 sqft
Prime central location close to Perimeter Mall, restaurants and open outdoor space. Beautiful community with resort-style pool, access gates and 24-hour gym. In-unit laundry and renovated gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.





9 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.





7 Units Available
Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1561 sqft
Riva, a timeless community renovated with custom finishes, offers the best of Atlanta at your doorstep. Live at Riva and you’re connected to all the top-tier neighborhoods, offices, retail, and cultural scenery that Dunwoody has to offer.




1 Unit Available
1508 Old Springhouse Lane
1508 Old Spring House Ln, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,060
Location! Location! I-285 East Exit At Chamblee Dunwoody/N. Shallowford - Beautiful split level home, open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast area with a view to family room with new hardwood floors.




1 Unit Available
1850 Cotillion Drive
1850 Cotillion Drive, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perimeter area condo in gated community! Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in Madison Square. Large family room, Private balcony. Kitchen with tiled floor, Pantry, Disposal. Visit http://www.renterspowerhouse.com for more information.




1 Unit Available
1602 Wellshire Lane
1602 Wellshire Lane, Dunwoody, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2700 sqft
Great two story Dunwoody traditional in Vanderlyn Elementary school district. Large living room, plus formal dining room and den with fireplace.




1 Unit Available
1508 Old Spring House Lane
1508 Old Spring House Lane, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1944 sqft
Location! Location! Nice corner lot, fenced yard, 2 car carport. Open spacious home. Vaulted ceiling, breakfast area. Entire lower level is master Bedroom suite. Hardwoods in living room.




1 Unit Available
1443 Cedarhurst Drive
1443 Cedarhurst Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2464 sqft
Available August 7, 2020. This elegantly remodeled executive home is within walking distance of Vanderlyn Elementary, Dunwoody HS, and Dunwoody Village.




1 Unit Available
5047 Hensley Drive
5047 Hensley Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2327 sqft
Live in one of Atlanta's best suburbs! Great ranch walking distance to Vanderlyn Elementary and Dunwoody High. Vaulted entry and great room. Updated kitchen. Spacious master. Fenced backyard.




1 Unit Available
5100 Mount Vernon Way
5100 Mount Vernon Way, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2470 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Dunwoody deal!! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This home has tons of room including a full daylight basement with exterior entry, great fenced in yard.




1 Unit Available
4186 Chestnut Ridge Drive
4186 Chestnut Ridge Drive, Dunwoody, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2910 sqft
Great ranch with large yard super convenient to Dunwoody shops and resturaunts. Vaulted great room and large living room with lots of windows and natural light.




1 Unit Available
4697 Devonshire Road
4697 Devonshire Road, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2195 sqft
New Architectural Roof and Gutters. New paint inside and out. The kitchen features walnut cabinets, granite counter tops, stone backsplash, stainless appliances and french sink. Hardwood floors and privacy blinds entire home.




1 Unit Available
4504 Orleans Dr
4504 Orleans Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2248 sqft
Solid, brick traditional home in convenient Dunwoody neighborhood, providing easy access to Perimeter Center/Ashford Dunwoody area, Northside Hospital, I-285 and GA-400.




1 Unit Available
2383 Ledgewood Drive
2383 Ledgewood Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2892 sqft
ELEGANT, EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME. WONDERFUL MASTER SUITE W/ SPACIOUS WALKIN CLOSET. ENGINEER OWNER TAKES METICULOUS CARE OF WONDERFUL HOME. NEWER UPDATES THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS, ROOF, SEPARATE ZONED HVAC IN EACH ROOM.




1 Unit Available
Dunwoody Village
4962 Village Terrace Dr
4962 Village Terrace Drive, Dunwoody, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2686 sqft
WALK TO DUNWOODY VILLAGE! GATED COMMUNITY ONLY 1 MILE FROM PERIMETER MALL; 4 SIDED BRICK WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN & UPPER LEVELS, BEDROOM OR OFFICE WITH FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL, FORMAL DINING ROOM, KITCHEN IS OPEN TO TWO STORY FAMILY
City Guide for Dunwoody, GA

"Oh, Atlanta, I hear you calling. Im going back to you one fine day. No need to worry. There aint no hurry [...]" ("Oh, Atlanta" by Alison Krauss_) _If you live in Dunwoody, Georgia, you can easily go back to Atlanta one fine day because it is only 17 miles from the major metropolitan area.

Dunwoody is an upscale community with an upscale Perimeter Mall and an upscale Perimeter Center business district. It is filled with Fortune 500 companies, executives, attorneys, shoppers and cappuccino sippers. Everyone knows that executives don’t like anyone bossing them around because they are the bosses, so the residents voted to form a city in 2008. How neat is that? Now they can boss themselves around. With a well-groomed population of slightly more than 42,000, Dunwoody hums with the sound of expensive cars, bouncing tennis balls and swiped gold cards. It does make a nod to the great outdoors with the Dunwoody Nature Center, and there is an active arts and cultural community, including the North DeKalb Cultural Center. It hosts the Stage Door Players and offers various arts classes to the talented or the bored.

Having trouble with Craigslist Dunwoody? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dunwoody, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dunwoody apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

