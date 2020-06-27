All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

3779 Ashford Creek Avenue

3779 Ashford Creek Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

3779 Ashford Creek Ave NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3779 Ashford Creek Avenue Available 08/15/19 Location, Location, Location! Minutes to Brookhaven and Perimeter! - Sought after Brookhaven location! 2 1/2 miles from Brookhaven to the South and 2 1/2 miles to Northside Hospital/Perimeter Mall to the North. Flooded with natural light! 1 bed 1.5 baths with bonus room that could be used as a bedroom or office with an additional 1/2 bath. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors on the main. Lots of upgrades. 1 car garage. Amenities inc. clubhouse, gym, pool, lake & walking trail. Next door to Blackburn Tennis and walk to Blackburn Park for Brookhaven Food Truck Nights & walking trails. Close to YMCA, Marist, Oglethorpe & 400/285.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5026706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue have any available units?
3779 Ashford Creek Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue have?
Some of 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3779 Ashford Creek Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue offers parking.
Does 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue has a pool.
Does 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3779 Ashford Creek Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
