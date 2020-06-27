Amenities

3779 Ashford Creek Avenue Available 08/15/19 Location, Location, Location! Minutes to Brookhaven and Perimeter! - Sought after Brookhaven location! 2 1/2 miles from Brookhaven to the South and 2 1/2 miles to Northside Hospital/Perimeter Mall to the North. Flooded with natural light! 1 bed 1.5 baths with bonus room that could be used as a bedroom or office with an additional 1/2 bath. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors on the main. Lots of upgrades. 1 car garage. Amenities inc. clubhouse, gym, pool, lake & walking trail. Next door to Blackburn Tennis and walk to Blackburn Park for Brookhaven Food Truck Nights & walking trails. Close to YMCA, Marist, Oglethorpe & 400/285.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5026706)