1694 Harts Mill Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319 North Brookhaven
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RARE FIND IN THE CITY OF BROOKHAVEN. 10 MINUTES FROM CITY CENTER. CLOSED TO NORTH-SIDE HOSPITAL AND EMORY ST. JOSEPH HOSPITAL. NICE CLEAN HOUSE WITH HUGE FENCED BACK YARD AND FENCED FRONT YARD. PRIVATE FRONT AND SIDE ENTRY. COMPLETE HARDWOOD. NO CARPET. UPDATED KITCHEN. HIGN END APPLIANCES. READY NOW FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1694 Harts Mill Rd have any available units?
1694 Harts Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1694 Harts Mill Rd have?
Some of 1694 Harts Mill Rd's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1694 Harts Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1694 Harts Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.