Indulge yourself at Hanover West Peachtree, a community of luxury apartments in Atlanta, Georgia. Featuring beautifully designed apartment homes, countless high-end amenities, and a central location, Hanover West Peachtree is the area’s most exciting residential development. Come home to gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, space-saving walk-in closets, three rooftop lounge areas, a resort-style pool, an upgraded fitness center, and much more. Plus, with over 14,000 square feet of retail space located on the ground floor of the building, there’s always something new to discover at Hanover West Peachtree.