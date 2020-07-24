/
chosewood park
Last updated July 24 2020 at 7:05 PM
391 Apartments for rent in Chosewood Park, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 24 at 06:17 PM
179 Units Available
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,164
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 24 at 07:30 AM
1 Unit Available
392 Elvira St SE
392 Elvira Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
864 sqft
You do not want to miss this beautiful 2 bedroom home steps to the beltline, shopping, and restaurants.
1 of 11
Last updated July 24 at 01:55 PM
1 Unit Available
506 Federal Terrace Southeast
506 Federal Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Newly renovated home nestled in the beautiful Chosewood Park Neighborhood. You'll love the vaulted ceilings, new kitchen/ bathroom, peaceful back deck and updated appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Chosewood Park
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
2 Units Available
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
1 of 13
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
1102 Oak Knoll Ter SE
1102 Oak Knoll Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1124 sqft
Beautiful FULLY renovated 4BR/2BA in Lakewood - This fully renovated bungalow is situated in an established Lakewood neighborhood.
1 of 33
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
1682 Woodland Ave SE
1682 Woodland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1658 sqft
Hurry, this won't last long! - Totally renovated! Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath home with private and fenced backyard. Relax on your back porch while soaking in the sun and trees! Vaulted entrance foyer and living room with fireplace.
1 of 2
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
785 Palatine Ave SE
785 Palatine Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
785 Palatine Ave SE Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 1 Bath in Atlanta! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
1 of 14
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
1053 Grant Terrace SE
1053 Grant Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1148 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Atlanta - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with a Bonus Room Freshly Painted Hardwood Floors. Family room, kitchen with appliances. 3 bedroom and small bonus room that can be office or extra bedroom.
1 of 4
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
1145 Moton Avenue SW
1145 Moton Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Four bedroom gem - OPEN HOUSE (Candice) Thursday, July 23, 2020 @ 5:00 - 5:45 pm Friday, July 24, 2020 @ 5:00- 5:45 pm Saturday, July 25, 2020 @ 12:00- 12:45 pm Sunday, July 26, 2020 @ 12:00- 12:45 pm New kitchen and bathroom cabinets
1 of 6
Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
22 Weyman Avenue
22 Weyman Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
22 Weyman Avenue Available 08/01/20 Amazing four bedroom open floorplan - OPEN HOUSE!! TBD Recently reduced! Best deal in the area! Don't miss out! This 4 BR is conveniently located close to downtown, and is a nice quality home, Hunter ceiling
1 of 8
Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
142 Little Street SE
142 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1896 sqft
Off Street Parking with Back Open to Park - OPEN HOUSE (Candice): Thursday, July 23, 2020 @ 6:00-6:45 pm Friday, July 24, 2020 @ 6:00-6:45 pm Saturday, July 25, 2020 @ 1:00-1:45 pm Sunday, July 26, 2020 @ 1:00-1:45 pm Beautiful home in
1 of 18
Last updated July 24 at 07:12 PM
1 Unit Available
1076 Grant Way SE
1076 Grant Way Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1148 sqft
Renovated ranch for lease in desirable Peoples town community. Walk to park and belt line trail. Easy access to shopping and dining! Kitchen with white cabinets , granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Ready for Immediate occupancy!
1 of 22
Last updated July 24 at 07:12 PM
1 Unit Available
661 Hansell Street SE
661 Hansell Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1532 sqft
1920s bungalow in Grant Park.
1 of 18
Last updated July 24 at 07:12 PM
1 Unit Available
1453 Pontiac Place SE
1453 Pontiac Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1020 sqft
Another great Above The Line Properties FULLY FURNISHED LISTING. This 2 BR, 1BA home is all inclusive with furnishings, utilities, WiFi, full kitchen, laundry and large driveway with covered parking spot! Home has a large, fenced in backyard too.
1 of 8
Last updated July 24 at 07:12 PM
1 Unit Available
1053 Park Row North SE
1053 Park Row North SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1022 sqft
Available July 28th. Don't miss out on this rare gated 1 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome located within walking distance of Zoo Atlanta and mins from I-20. The unit features hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 24 at 07:12 PM
1 Unit Available
29 SE Little Street SE
29 Little St SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
710 sqft
Fabulous, quaint, brand new apartment complex in SummerHill.
1 of 1
Last updated July 24 at 07:12 PM
1 Unit Available
1654 Jonesboro Road SE
1654 Jonesboro Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
4615 sqft
Commercial Uses: Cafe/Coffee Shop or Office. Available for Lease. “This building is a shell. Ready for build out as a small restaurant, retail space, or even a repair shop with two bays. Tanks have been removed.
1 of 16
Last updated July 24 at 07:12 PM
1 Unit Available
1140 Moreland Drive SE
1140 Moreland Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1524 sqft
5br, potential 6br, ranch style home, one master br with private bath and 4 secondary good size bedrooms, all on one level. Nice front porch and back patio.
1 of 38
Last updated July 24 at 07:12 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Claire Drive SE
65 Claire Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
3200 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Lakewood Heights Subdivision. This home is on a corner lot and convenient to some of the best that atlanta has to offer...
1 of 36
Last updated July 24 at 07:12 PM
1 Unit Available
767 Winton Way
767 Winton Way, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1696 sqft
Welcome to The Swift- a highly sought after community designed by Edward Andrews Homes. From the moment you enter this unique oasis you will LOVE its intimate, pristine and small town feel.
1 of 8
Last updated July 24 at 07:12 PM
1 Unit Available
774 Woodson Street SE
774 Woodson Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1920 sqft
Beautiful newer home in Historic Grant Park neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout main level and in master bedroom, new carpet in 2 secondary bedrooms. Spacious master bathroom with double vanities, soaking tub and separate shower.
1 of 19
Last updated July 24 at 07:36 PM
1 Unit Available
165 Little Street Southeast
165 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1200 sqft
This rocking chair front porch home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and was remodeled in 2013.
1 of 24
Last updated July 24 at 07:36 PM
1 Unit Available
153 Little Street Southeast
153 Little Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Grant Park/Summerhill COMIING SOON!!! 8/1/20 • Single Family Home || 4BD/2BA • Designer Interior || Sun-Filled Rooms || Wood Floors • New Carpet & Paint || New Bathrooms & Kitchen • Stack Washer/Drier || Standalone Storage Shed • All Electric
1 of 16
Last updated July 24 at 07:36 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Meldon Avenue Southeast
65 Meldon Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Freshly Painted with New Flooring, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home, Open Kitchen with Dining room, Laundry room with Washer/Dryer, Living Room, Large Graveled Backyard, AHA Vouchers accepted on this property, No Pets or Smoking.
