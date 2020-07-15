All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

950 W Peachtree St

950 West Peachtree Street Northwest · (404) 216-4816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Stunning Intown Condo! This sprawling, renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in one of Midtown's most sought after communities. Enjoy North & Eastern views w/ floor to ceiling windows in this corner unit on the 13th floor. Renovated kitchen with newer appliances, granite, custom cabinets + eat-in island. Master suite w/ double vanity, walk-in custom closets. Unit comes with tandem 2 car parking spot. Building offers concierge, gated parking, resort style pool, clubhouse + full gym. Walkable to the best Midtown has to offer including shops, dining + more in the building. Unit includes 1GB internet in the monthly price. Midtown MARTA train is located directly across the street. I-75/I-85 Access is 2 blocks away. Rare opportunity to secure a rental at Plaza Midtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 W Peachtree St have any available units?
950 W Peachtree St has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 W Peachtree St have?
Some of 950 W Peachtree St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 W Peachtree St currently offering any rent specials?
950 W Peachtree St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 W Peachtree St pet-friendly?
No, 950 W Peachtree St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 950 W Peachtree St offer parking?
Yes, 950 W Peachtree St offers parking.
Does 950 W Peachtree St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 W Peachtree St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 W Peachtree St have a pool?
Yes, 950 W Peachtree St has a pool.
Does 950 W Peachtree St have accessible units?
No, 950 W Peachtree St does not have accessible units.
Does 950 W Peachtree St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 W Peachtree St has units with dishwashers.
