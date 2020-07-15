950 W Peachtree St

Amenities
Stunning Intown Condo! This sprawling, renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in one of Midtown's most sought after communities. Enjoy North & Eastern views w/ floor to ceiling windows in this corner unit on the 13th floor. Renovated kitchen with newer appliances, granite, custom cabinets + eat-in island. Master suite w/ double vanity, walk-in custom closets. Unit comes with tandem 2 car parking spot. Building offers concierge, gated parking, resort style pool, clubhouse + full gym. Walkable to the best Midtown has to offer including shops, dining + more in the building. Unit includes 1GB internet in the monthly price. Midtown MARTA train is located directly across the street. I-75/I-85 Access is 2 blocks away. Rare opportunity to secure a rental at Plaza Midtown!