Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard playground garage

Beautiful Hedgewood Home in prime Glenwood Park location! Front porches and bedrooms overlook main park and fountain with great city views. Custom finishes and upgrades throughout. Kitchen with Viking Stainless Steel, granite tops and open view into dining room and living room. Master suite with large bath, garden tub, separate shower, 2-car garage, 2 decks and private courtyard. Earthcraft Certified. Walk to shops, restaurants, playground, park, Beltline, Kroger, Starbucks and more.