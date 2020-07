Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging car wash area clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill tennis court parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving

Welcome to Rosemont Vinings Ridge, your perfect home in Atlanta. Nestled in the coveted Vinings area, right off Cumberland Boulevard and near Cobb Energy Center, our apartment community in Atlanta, GA is waiting for you to call home.



Find your place in our gated community and enjoy resort style pools, a 24-hour cardio fitness center with strength training, tennis, and recreation courts, car care center, laundry centers, and on-site professional management and maintenance, among many others. More than that, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer you a private escape from the daily hustle of the city.



Inside your home, you’ll find modern, open-space layouts with enclosed sunrooms or private patios, sleek black appliance packages, large walk-in closets, and even cozy fireplaces in select units. With direct access to the Chattahoochee River National Park and a quarter of a mile lakeside jogging trail, as well as finely manicured grounds, life at Rosemont Vinings Ridge Apartment