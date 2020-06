Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Come see this modern, stylish 1 bedroom loft! Sky Lofts is located in the desirable Historic West End Community. Just minutes from Downtown , Atlanta University Center, Interstates 20/75/85 and lots of retail! The unit is located on the third level of the building with private balcony views.