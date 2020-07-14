Amenities
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Atlanta Georgias newest luxury style community, Overlook Ridge which are newly remodeled apartment homes minutes from Downtown Atlanta. Overlook Ridge prides itself on unparalleled customer service, not only in our Front Office, but also with our maintenance team, whom offer 24-Hour Emergency maintenance for your convenience! With our attention to details and our dedication to quality customer service, youll instantly feel right at home.