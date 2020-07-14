Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments coffee bar concierge e-payments online portal package receiving playground

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Atlanta Georgias newest luxury style community, Overlook Ridge which are newly remodeled apartment homes minutes from Downtown Atlanta. Overlook Ridge prides itself on unparalleled customer service, not only in our Front Office, but also with our maintenance team, whom offer 24-Hour Emergency maintenance for your convenience! With our attention to details and our dedication to quality customer service, youll instantly feel right at home.