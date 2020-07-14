All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

Overlook Ridge

100 Peyton Pl SW · (404) 383-5952
Location

100 Peyton Pl SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
Harland Terrace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Overlook Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
concierge
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Atlanta Georgias newest luxury style community, Overlook Ridge which are newly remodeled apartment homes minutes from Downtown Atlanta. Overlook Ridge prides itself on unparalleled customer service, not only in our Front Office, but also with our maintenance team, whom offer 24-Hour Emergency maintenance for your convenience! With our attention to details and our dedication to quality customer service, youll instantly feel right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Reservation Fee; $49 Move-in Fee
Additional: Included: Pest control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Overlook Ridge have any available units?
Overlook Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Overlook Ridge have?
Some of Overlook Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Overlook Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Overlook Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Overlook Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Overlook Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Overlook Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Overlook Ridge offers parking.
Does Overlook Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Overlook Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Overlook Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Overlook Ridge has a pool.
Does Overlook Ridge have accessible units?
No, Overlook Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Overlook Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Overlook Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
