874 Piedmont Ave Ne
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

874 Piedmont Ave Ne

874 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

874 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
new construction
tennis court
Furnished and fully stocked carriage house with private entrance and parking. Amazing walkable location. Pets allow. Child friendly. Short or long term leases available.

Located on the corner of Piedmont Ave and 7th St in the heart of Midtown, this newly constructed furnished carriage house has an entirely separate private entrance is just blocks away from Piedmont Park. Stroll to restaurants, Piedmont Park and night life + easy access to Midtown MARTA station. Instant walkable access to the vivacious Midtown scene. Dedicated gated parking spot available. Short and long term lease available.

Midtown is a short distance to Buckhead, Downtown, Inman Park, Virginia Highland, Morningside and many of the other Intown neighborhoods of Atlanta. The unit has wood floors throughout; flat screen TV in the living room; linens, bedding, towels; dishes, and glassware; and a fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, oven range with 4 burner cook top, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal and island with seating. The bedroom has a queen size bed, night stand, dresser and large closet. The bathroom has a heated tile floor, marble vanity and shower/tub. Apartment has full size washer and dryer in laundry room. The private gated one car off-street parking space has direct private access to the apartment. Parking is very desirable in this area of town where parking is limited and restrictions are strictly enforced.

This home is located within walking distance of well-known Piedmont Park (the Central Park of Atlanta!) with grand spaces, walking and biking trails, tennis courts, seasonal swimming pool, concerts, arts shows, and many other events. Also within walking distance are restaurants, bars and shops galore: Starbucks, nail salons, the Flying Biscuit cafe, Subway, smoothie and juice shops, dry-cleaners, hotels and B&Bs;, CVS, grocery and medical offices. The famous Peachtree Street is less than two blocks away. The MARTA train system that services most of the city is a 4-block walk. Also available nearby and within minutes are the Woodruff Arts Center, Symphony Hall, the High Museum, Atlanta Botanical Garden, the restored Fox Theater, the Georgia Dome, Georgia World Congress Center, Americas Mart, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, the World of Coke, the new National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the new Football Hall of Fame, the William Bremen friendly Heritage and Holocaust Museum, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Change, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, the Center for Puppetry Arts, the Childrens Science Museum, Georgia Tech, Georgia State University, Grady Hospital, Coca Cola Worldwide Headquarters, Suntrust headquarters, and Little Five Points and Inman Park areas. A short drive away is the popular Buckhead area with its posh shops, fine dining, clubs, shopping at the upscale Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square, Chastain Park with a 3-mile jogging trail and golf course, and gorgeous mansions and residential neighborhoods. Everything Atlanta is at your fingertips!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 Piedmont Ave Ne have any available units?
874 Piedmont Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 874 Piedmont Ave Ne have?
Some of 874 Piedmont Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 Piedmont Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
874 Piedmont Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 Piedmont Ave Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 874 Piedmont Ave Ne is pet friendly.
Does 874 Piedmont Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 874 Piedmont Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 874 Piedmont Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 874 Piedmont Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 Piedmont Ave Ne have a pool?
Yes, 874 Piedmont Ave Ne has a pool.
Does 874 Piedmont Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 874 Piedmont Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 874 Piedmont Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 874 Piedmont Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.
