Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
870 Glendale Ter
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

870 Glendale Ter

870 Glendale Ter NE · No Longer Available
Location

870 Glendale Ter NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming condo in the heart of Midtown. Live just steps away from Piedmont Park, the BeltLine, shops & restaurants. Recently updated including a stunning chef's kitchen w/ quartz counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors, over sized master bedroom, walk in closet, & an additional extra large closet across from the newly updated bathroom, storage is no problem & makes this condo a Midtown resident's dream. Assigned parking, street parking for guests, along w/a pool on the property, Midtown living does not get better than this.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Glendale Ter have any available units?
870 Glendale Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 870 Glendale Ter have?
Some of 870 Glendale Ter's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Glendale Ter currently offering any rent specials?
870 Glendale Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Glendale Ter pet-friendly?
No, 870 Glendale Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 870 Glendale Ter offer parking?
Yes, 870 Glendale Ter offers parking.
Does 870 Glendale Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 Glendale Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Glendale Ter have a pool?
Yes, 870 Glendale Ter has a pool.
Does 870 Glendale Ter have accessible units?
No, 870 Glendale Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Glendale Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 Glendale Ter has units with dishwashers.

