823 United Avenue Southeast

Built in 1925, this two-bedroom/two-bathroom home combines antique charm with beautiful updates! Amazing intown location - walk to Grant Park (3 blocks) and the Beltine (2 blocks)!



- Front porch with swing

- Two decorative fireplaces

- Hardwood floors throughout living areas and bedroom

- Renovated and modern tile and stone kitchens and bathrooms

- Separate, elegant living and dining rooms

- Generous-sized bedrooms

- Ensuite bathroom in master bedroom features double-vanity, glass shower

- Two closets in master bedroom

- Second bathroom has tub/shower combination

- Large chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and gas range

- High-end stackable washer/dryer

- Back deck and yard open off kitchen



- Enjoy outdoor living on your front porch or back deck.

- Fenced yard for Fido!

- Driveway parking for 2 cars.



Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.

$200 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Non-smokers only.

Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)

12-month lease

Trash pick-up included in rent



This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.



$200 move-in administrative fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 3/14/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.