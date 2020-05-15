All apartments in Atlanta
823 United Avenue Southeast
Last updated March 27 2020 at 9:20 PM

823 United Avenue Southeast

823 United Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

823 United Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Built in 1925, this two-bedroom/two-bathroom home combines antique charm with beautiful updates! Amazing intown location - walk to Grant Park (3 blocks) and the Beltine (2 blocks)!

- Front porch with swing
- Two decorative fireplaces
- Hardwood floors throughout living areas and bedroom
- Renovated and modern tile and stone kitchens and bathrooms
- Separate, elegant living and dining rooms
- Generous-sized bedrooms
- Ensuite bathroom in master bedroom features double-vanity, glass shower
- Two closets in master bedroom
- Second bathroom has tub/shower combination
- Large chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and gas range
- High-end stackable washer/dryer
- Back deck and yard open off kitchen

- Enjoy outdoor living on your front porch or back deck.
- Fenced yard for Fido!
- Driveway parking for 2 cars.

Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.
$200 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
Non-smokers only.
Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)
12-month lease
Trash pick-up included in rent

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.

$200 move-in administrative fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 3/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 United Avenue Southeast have any available units?
823 United Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 United Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 823 United Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 United Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
823 United Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 United Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 United Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 823 United Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 823 United Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 823 United Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 United Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 United Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 823 United Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 823 United Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 823 United Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 823 United Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 United Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

