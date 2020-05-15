823 United Avenue Southeast

Amenities
Built in 1925, this two-bedroom/two-bathroom home combines antique charm with beautiful updates! Amazing intown location - walk to Grant Park (3 blocks) and the Beltine (2 blocks)!
- Front porch with swing
- Two decorative fireplaces
- Hardwood floors throughout living areas and bedroom
- Renovated and modern tile and stone kitchens and bathrooms
- Separate, elegant living and dining rooms
- Generous-sized bedrooms
- Ensuite bathroom in master bedroom features double-vanity, glass shower
- Two closets in master bedroom
- Second bathroom has tub/shower combination
- Large chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and gas range
- High-end stackable washer/dryer
- Back deck and yard open off kitchen
- Enjoy outdoor living on your front porch or back deck.
- Fenced yard for Fido!
- Driveway parking for 2 cars.
Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds.
$200 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
Non-smokers only.
Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)
12-month lease
Trash pick-up included in rent
This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.
$200 move-in administrative fee
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 3/14/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.